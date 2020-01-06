BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Doherty 64, Rock Canyon 46
At Doherty: The Spartans had four scorers in double figures to lift Doherty to a dominant nonconference win over Rock Canyon on Monday.
Junior Tyler Mahle led Doherty (3-5) with 17 points, followed by Schafer Reichart with 15. Lucas Moerman added 13 and completed the double-double with 12 rebounds and Andrew Reichart scored 12.
D’Evelyn 76, Falcon 73
At Falcon: D’Evelyn outscored Falcon 20-16 in the fourth quarter to eke out a nonconference win over the Falcons (2-6).
Liberty 68, Bear Creek 66
At Bear Creek: Liberty (3-5) held off a Bear Creek comeback in the fourth quarter to clinch a nonconference win.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Palmer 46, Bear Creek 20
At Palmer: Halle Gonzalez and Jazelle Burney led the Terrors in a nonconference win over Bear Creek. Gonzalez had 11 points followed by Burney’s 10 in Palmer’s second straight win.
The Terrors are 4-5.
Mitchell 60, Arvada 28
Doherty 63, Legacy 59
ICE HOCKEY
Air Academy 4, Woodland Park 3
At Sertich: Jacob Sparr scored twice and Caleb Weien and William MacGuire added goals for the Kadets in a close win over Woodland Park.
Woodland Park’s Trace Taranto, Summer Mullin and Owen Gaul scored for the Panthers.
MacGuire and Joey Polaski also had two assists for Air Academy.