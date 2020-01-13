Girls hoops 3.jpg

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Lewis-Palmer 49, Discovery Canyon 29

At Lewis-Palmer: The Rangers (7-4, 1-1) broke away from a close in the fourth quarter of the Class 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference game, outscoring the Thunder 16-6.

Discovery Canyon (1-10) has lost its last four games.

Sand Creek 78, Cheyenne Mountain 47

At Cheyenne Mountain: The Scorpions (9-1, 2-0) led 20-11 in the first quarter and never looked back in the 5A/4A PPAC game.

Cheyenne Mountain (7-3, 1-1) suffered its first loss in three games.

Reporter

Chhun Sun is a sports reporter with an emphasis in preps. He joined The Gazette in April 2015 and covered public safety for three years before joining @gazettepreps staff. The Thailand-born Cambodian-American has been in journalism for nearly two decades.