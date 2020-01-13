GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Lewis-Palmer 49, Discovery Canyon 29
At Lewis-Palmer: The Rangers (7-4, 1-1) broke away from a close in the fourth quarter of the Class 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference game, outscoring the Thunder 16-6.
Discovery Canyon (1-10) has lost its last four games.
Sand Creek 78, Cheyenne Mountain 47
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Scorpions (9-1, 2-0) led 20-11 in the first quarter and never looked back in the 5A/4A PPAC game.
Cheyenne Mountain (7-3, 1-1) suffered its first loss in three games.