Fountain-Fort Carson’s football team has a more fan-friendly schedule than it has in the past couple of seasons.
After playing in the 5A Southern League, primarily made up of teams from Aurora, Parker and Castle Rock, last year, the Trojans will play in the 4A Southern League in 2020, which will keep the Trojans and their family and friends closer to home for most of the season. Joining F-FC in the 4A league are Air Academy, Mesa Ridge, Rampart, Vista Ridge and Pueblo West. Last year, Doherty was the only area team in Fountain-Fort Carson’s league.
The Trojans, who qualified for the 5A playoffs after going 2-3 in league play a year ago, open the season with a nonconference game against Coronado before taking on Vista Ridge and Air Academy the next two weeks.
Pueblo West is ranked No. 6 in CHSAAnow.com’s preseason rankings, while Fountain-Fort Carson received 27 votes. Air Academy, Rampart and Vista Ridge each received a vote.
Other leagues featuring local teams include:
5A South
Doherty and Pine Creek are the only two Pikes Peak-region teams playing a league schedule in Colorado’s largest classification, though Pine Creek is eligible for the 4A playoffs. The Eagles, the defending 4A champion, are the top-ranked team in the 4A preseason poll.
Pine Creek and Doherty will play their only league game against a local foe on Halloween at Garry Berry Stadium.
The 5A South league also features Chaparral, Douglas County, Legend and Regis Jesuit. Regis Jesuit is ranked No. 8 in 5A.
4A Western Slope
Palmer Ridge, the Class 3A state champion the last three years, was welcomed for 4A play by being placed in the Western Slope league with Grand Junction, Fruita Monument, Montrose, Grand Junction Central and Ponderosa. The Bears are ranked No. 5 in 4A, though they received three first-place votes. Palmer Ridge will make two trips west for league play, the first of which is an Oct. 23 trip to Grand Junction Central. Palmer Ridge closes its regular season with a home game against Ponderosa, No. 4 in the preseason poll.
4A I-25
A handful of local teams that have struggled in recent years hope for more success in the I-25 league. Cheyenne Mountain, Coronado, Liberty, Palmer and Widefield are joined by Thornton this season. None of the six teams received a vote in the preseason poll determined by coaches’ vote. Palmer will get a chance to avenge its 41-40 loss to Cheyenne Mountain in last year’s finale on Oct. 23.
3A Colorado
With Palmer Ridge up a classification, Discovery Canyon becomes the local 3A team to watch. After last year’s 10-2 campaign ended in a heartbreaking playoff loss to Frederick, the Thunder start the season ranked fourth in 3A behind Pueblo South, Mead and Durango. Lewis-Palmer and Mitchell are the other area teams in the I-25 league, which is completed by Holy Family, Lutheran, Niwot and Riverdale Ridge. Lewis-Palmer and Discovery Canyon are scheduled to meet in the teams’ regular-season finale Nov. 13.
3A South Central
Canon City and Durango are the only league teams residing outside of Colorado’s Steel City. The remainder of the league is made up of Pueblo's Centennial, Central, County, East and South high schools. South received eight of the 13 first-place votes in 3A. Canon City will get its shot at preseason No. 1 at home Nov. 6.
2A West
Woodland Park and Elizabeth are joined by Delta, Englewood, Middle Park and Moffat County for league play. Delta is the preseason No. 1; Elizabeth is ranked eighth. Woodland Park received the most votes of unranked teams, while Englewood received just two fewer votes. Woodland Park hosts Elizabeth on Oct. 16 before welcoming Delta to Teller County the following week.
2A Southwest
Manitou Springs is the lone local team in this six-team league. The Mustangs’ league includes Alamosa, Bayfield, La Junta, Lamar and Pagosa Springs. Lamar, ranked fourth, was one coach’s No. 1 team, while Pagosa Springs (7), La Junta (9) and Alamosa (10) are included in the classification’s Top 10. Bayfield received 16 votes, leaving Manitou Springs as the only team not to crack a coach’s Top 10. An Oct. 23 game at Alamosa is the first game listed on the Mustangs’ schedule.
1A Foothills
Banning Lewis Academy will play its first official season alongside Jefferson, The Pinnacle, Bennett, Platte Canyon, Strasburg and Prospect Ridge Academy. The Stallions will play their first CHSAA-recognized game against Jefferson on Saturday at Falcon High School, per MaxPreps.
1A Tri Peaks
A majority of the area’s small-school football programs planning to play this fall will compete in the Tri-Peaks League. Florence, Colorado Springs Christian and Peyton will be joined by Rye, Rocky Ford and Trinidad. Florence and CSCS are ranked sixth and eighth, respectively. The Huskies and Lions are slated to meet Nov. 6. Peyton received five votes after going 5-4 last year.
8-man Southern
Calhan and Pikes Peak Christian, the area’s only 8-man teams this fall, will compete in the Southern alongside Simla, Swink and Dolores Huerta Prep. At No. 8, Pikes Peak Christian is the highest-ranked team in the league. Calhan received six votes. Pikes Peak Christian opens the season against Lyons before Calhan comes to town Oct. 17.