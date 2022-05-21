LAKEWOOD – Nathan Mercer didn’t know the basics of long jump when he arrived at Mitchell from Texas for his senior year.
On Saturday, he stood on the podium as the runner-up in 4A at the state meet – his top jump of 21-feet-11.5 coming just an inch short of champion Caleb Johnson of Longmont.
Mercer had entered the meet seeded seventh. Had the seedings been compiled in the preseason, he wouldn’t have been included.
“You should have seen some of his landings,” Marauders jumping coach Tracy Babers said. “He would come down, go to his knees and bend backward. I’d say, ‘Dude, you’re going to hurt yourself.’
“He came out here and did a great job on his landings today. I’m proud of him. The school’s proud of him.”
Mercer came from El Paso for his senior year, moving in with his sister in Colorado Springs in an attempt to find a better situation. He wanted to graduate and perhaps attend college. The better chance of making that happen was with a move.
At Mitchell he played football and basketball in addition to track, where he was also a qualifier in the 300- and 110-meter hurdles.
“It was hard,” Mercer said. “I had to adjust to a new community. I didn’t know people. I had to build that trust with teammates all over again. It was hard, but overall I enjoyed it. My coaches made it easier for me.”
He missed nearly a month during the track season after returning to El Paso to take care of a family situation, so he only participated in a handful of meets in the long jump.
“When he came back to practice he was working hard,” Babers said. “He was working on his books. He’s a good kid and I think he’s going to go far. The colleges are going to love him, whatever college he goes to, they’re going to love him.”
Babers coached Daryon Wilson to a state title for Mitchell in 2021. When college coaches asked him who the program would have next in line, Babers didn’t know what to say. There was nobody.
Then Mercer arrived.
“It was like the long jump gods sent him to us,” Babers said.
After his final jump, Mercer smiled at Babers in the crowd and yelled, “I had fun.” That was a consistent refrain during the season. Learn the technique, but have fun with it.
“I did,” Mercer said. “It was enjoyable. I got a medal.”