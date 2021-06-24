LAKEWOOD – There’s no need to remind Daryon Wilson to smile anymore.
The Mitchell senior, who won his school’s first individual state championship in at least a decade Thursday at Jefferson County Stadium, has a habit of getting a little too tense, according to the Marauders’ jumps coach.
“He likes to be serious in the jump game, so I always have to come at him with a quick comeback to try to get him to smile a little bit,” Tracy Babers said. “I told his parents that’s how I know he’s loose on the runway. If you look at him on the runway and he’s smiling, I’m like ‘OK, we’re going to get a good jump.’”
Wilson was at his loosest during his second jump of the finals when he uncorked a 23-foot, 5.25-inch jump, setting off a celebration by Babers and a small Mitchell cheering section seated in the bleachers right behind the pit.
“There was something in the back of my mind saying it wasn’t over,” Wilson said. “But mostly I felt like it was done.”
That thing in the back of his mind likely included the long legs of Longmont’s Eddie Kurjak, who entered the day with the best mark among the Class 4A boys just ahead of Wilson.
“He’s 6-(foot)-6, 6-7. You can’t count him out,” Babers said. “At any time he could’ve popped on of them long legs out there and just fooled everybody.”
Kurjak finished second with a jump of 22-6 on his final attempt, nearly a foot behind Wilson. Harrison’s Jasseim Mitchell (fifth, 21-5.5), Palmer Ridge’s Elijah Inama (sixth, 21-3.5), Lewis-Palmer’s Will Bergmann (21-1) and Mesa Ridge’s Trei Ginn (10th, 20-7) added top-10 finishes from the Pikes Peak region. The winning jump was Wilson’s first 23-footer that counted this season thanks to a few scratches on promising jumps.
“When I start focusing a lot – like hyperfocus – sometimes I overthink and mess up,” Wilson said.
The spot atop the podium is a rarity for the Marauders. Mitchell track and field coach Josh Browning said the program’s last champions came in a 2012 relay race. Wilson, who’s headed to UCCS on a track scholarship, will be a tough act to follow for multiple reasons.
“He’s one of the most humble athletes I’ve ever coached. He is the most coachable kid I’ve ever been around. He listens. He’s determined. He works harder than anybody I’ve ever seen. He’s your workhorse when it comes to coming to practice and being there on time,” Browning said.
“It’s a blessing to have a kid like that in your program.”
Wilson, who wore a smile of relief, said it’s also bittersweet and exciting to take gold at his last state meet after he placed fifth in the long jump as a sophomore and had his track season canceled as a junior. When he heard that Babers hoped the win would usher in a new era of Marauders athletics, Wilson felt even better.
“Honestly, it makes me feel really great, like I did my job, because it’s not only about jumping and winning,” Wilson said. “It’s about inspiring others. Them actually saying that about me is pretty cool.”
Mitchell’s newest champion will also participate in Saturday’s 4A triple jump and can wear a smile throughout with the primary goal accomplished. Kurjak enters the event with a seed mark that’s nearly two feet better than anyone else in the field.
“I’m just trying to have fun,” Wilson said. “The long jump was the main focus.”