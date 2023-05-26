Errors proved to be the difference in Cheyenne Mountain’s 7-4 loss to Severance in the first round of the 4A state playoffs on Friday. The Red-Tailed Hawks committed five in the loss.

Early miscues allowed Severance to take an early lead. And when Cheyenne Mountain (18-5) finally caught up, more errors plagued the Red-Tailed Hawks.

The Silver Knights (20-6) scored three runs in the second inning off two errors and two singles. Cheyenne Mountain answered Severance’s big inning with a strong one of their own, scoring three times to tie the game.

But Cheyenne Mountain’s troubles in the field continued after that and allowed Severance to reclaim the lead.

The Silver Knights reached on an error in the third, but that runner didn’t go around to score. Cheyenne Mountain didn’t get as lucky the next inning, when an overthrow allowed Severance runners on second and third to score and take a 5-3 lead.

Severance added two more runs in the fifth on a sacrifice fly and another error.

As Severance found gaps and caused Cheyenne Mountain’s fielders to make errors, the Red-Tailed Hawks had trouble catching up. Despite recording nine hits — one more than Severance — they went scoreless for five innings in the middle of the game.

Cheyenne Mountain finally closed the gap in the seventh inning, scoring a run and putting runners on the corners with two outs. But Severance’s Austin Neeley struck out Hawks infielder Jace Eslinger to end the game.

Cheyenne Mountain starting pitcher Ben Myers allowed seven runs, and only one of them was earned. Seth Gustafson, Jansen Roberts and Mason Aaron were the Red-Tailed Hawks’ top batters, each logging two hits.

The Hawks will battle Summit (17-7) in the consolation bracket at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday for a chance to continue their season.