Air Academy lost the battle but won the war on Wednesday.

The Kadets and Coronado were tied after five innings, and going into the sixth, a nearby lightning strike sent the game into a 30-minute delay.

The teams went into their respective dugouts and faced off in a different game: tic-tac-toe. Players tossed a ball with Sharpie-drawn Xs, Os and lines back and forth between dugouts as rain poured onto the field.

By the time the half-hour intermission ended, the Cougars won more tic-tac-toe games than the Kadets.

But when teams returned to the diamond, it was all Air Academy. The Kadets scored nine runs in the final two innings to win 13-5.

“After the break, we performed to our true selves,” senior outfielder Keely Lueckeman said.

Neither team could pull away before the delay.

Coronado took an early 3-0 lead in the second inning. Then Air Academy scored four unanswered runs to take the lead. And in the bottom of the fifth, Coronado tied it back up.

Whether it was nerves or just an off day, Air Academy coach Bob Wingett wasn’t pleased with the first few innings’ highs and lows.

“They weren’t themselves,” Wingett said.

That changed when players swapped their gloves and bats for Sharpies and softballs.

“Having that break helped us calm down and rebuild that energy,” senior catcher and outfielder Ava Smith said. “Coming from school, we all have some pressure on us, and we have a lot of freshmen on our team.”

Lueckeman added, “We were able to talk to the freshmen and make sure we were getting back on the same page. I think the girls on our team do a really good job of keeping us loose in non-ideal times like that.”

The Kadets scored six runs in the sixth inning on six hits, one walk, one error and one hit-by-pitch. They followed that up with three runs in the seventh, giving up just one run to Coronado after the delay.

Wingett calls himself an “intense” coach. He believes a short break from the back-and-forth softball game might have benefited his team.

“They relaxed and played and had fun,” Wingett said. “Maybe it was good for everything to stop and be silly for a little bit.”

Smith and senior Mikayla Hancock led Air Academy with four hits each, while Coronado’s Madie Runyon and Elexys Trujillo each logged two. The Kadets recorded 17 hits to the Cougars’ 6.

The Kadets improve to 2-0 with the win, while the Cougars drop to 1-1.

Of course, the main goal for both teams was to win a softball game. But the game away from the game proved to be a highlight of Wednesday’s non-district battle.

“There was this huge thing about sportsmanship there that I really loved,” Smith said. “As a team, we were all together having fun with the opponent. Even though we’re against them, we can still have fun with them.”