Summer vacation flew by faster than usual this year for the state’s high school runners.
State track and field ended a month later than usual on June 26. Many of those same athletes began preparing as a team for the cross country season the first week of August. Air Academy cross country coach Chuck Schwartz said he’s taken that into consideration.
“One week in, everything looks like we’re on target,” Schwartz said.
Defending 4A cross country and 1,600-meter state champion Bethany Michalak noticed the change as she began building on a breakout freshman season.
“That time period usually gives me a lot of time to build my mileage,” she said. “Having only a month is definitely different. It’s been an adjustment.”
Michalak had a close-to-ideal Colorado high school debut. As her times were among the nation’s best for the Class of 2024, she wanted to stack up against other competition. The pandemic kept her from traveling out of state to race.
Things were plenty strange at home, too.
“I’m happy she was able to make the most of it and rise up and do well,” Schwartz said.
Michalak dealt with shin problems during the indoor track season, which she attributes to a growth spurt. She was ready in time to add to her haul during track season, finishing the rainy 1600-meter race in 4:55.01.
“Thankfully we’re all better now,” she said.
Michalak’s goals are at least another top-5 finish at state and the experience of racing against “top-class athletes” in national races. She expects to see plenty of Niwot’s Mia Prok, a fellow sophomore who finished close behind in both state races.
Tessa Walter is Air Academy’s new freshman to watch, and Ella Chura provides a veteran presence. On the boys’ side, newcomer Collin Morton joins Stephen Varnier (65th at state) and Nate Lumaye (76th), Air Academy’s top returning finishers.
The Cheyenne Mountain Stampede on Sept. 3 at Norris Penrose Event Center offers Schwartz a chance to see what his varsity team can do.
“They look good,” he said. “You want them to look good in 12, 11 weeks.”