LONGMONT - Adrenaline may have given The Classical Academy boys’ basketball senior Micah Lamberth the boost he needed in Saturday’s Great 8 game at No. 3 Longmont.
Lamberth hit four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 14 points, as the 4A No. 11 Titans earned their first trip to the Final Four with a 42-39 win. The CSU-Pueblo signee wasn’t so sure he’d have such a good day heading into the game.
“I was missing in warm-ups a lot. I was missing short, so as soon as the game started I was like ‘You know what, I gotta get the ball there.’ That’s all I was focused on is get the ball to the rim and it went in,” Lamberth said. “That’s probably the best I’ve shot in a game this whole season.”
The 6-foot-4 lefty sunk his first 3-pointer 2 minutes into the action, and followed with a step-back three at the first-quarter buzzer to give TCA a three-point lead. His other two makes from deep also broke ties, the last of which came late in the third quarter.
“A lot of colleges are going to be pretty pissed off they didn’t go after him,” TCA coach Leo Swiontek said. “He reminds me of a young Derrick White.”
From there, Tyler Trogstad and Kade Walker, who both finished with 13 points, got the Titans over the finish line. Walker, who Swiontek calls “vice grips,” because of his big, strong hands, picked off a pass and finished at the other end, before hitting two free throws and adding an inside score to give the Titans a 41-39 lead with 40 seconds left.
The Titans got a stop and ran the clock down to 10 seconds before Walker was fouled. He missed the front end of a one-and-one but Trogstad pulled in the rebound and hit one of his free throws. Longmont’s tying 3-pointer was off the mark, and TCA, which had not won a playoff game before this season, clinched another trip north, this time to the Denver Coliseum for next week’s semifinals.
“We’re on to the Final Four,” Trogstad said. “It’s amazing.”
There, the Titans will use the same approach that helped them beat the Trojans, who won state in 2018 and lost in last year’s championship game.
“Longmont, they’ve been known to go to the final four, go to championship,” Lamberth said. “We’re coming up, this is our first year even winning a playoff game, so to go to the Final Four, we have nothing to lose.”
The Titans will face No. 10 Pueblo West in Friday’s semifinal, and the Cyclones will go up against a Titans squad that’s finally healthy, shooting better and playing its best ball of the season.
“Things are just clicking,” Swiontek said. “We’re knocking down shots now, which really helps us. It makes the other team spread their defense a little bit. The kids are just starting to believe.”
Adrenaline returned to Lamberth’s system in the final 10 seconds with two of his classmates headed to the line to put the game away.
“That was the moment I just knew we were going to the Final Four,” he said. “It hit me, and I just freaked out.”
So did the traveling TCA students, and some parents, who rushed the floor and mobbed the Titans after Longmont’s attempt to tie was off the mark.
“This is a special group of kids, just a great group of kids,” Swiontek said. “We’re trying to keep them loose. Everything here is frosting on the cake, so we’re just enjoying the ride.”