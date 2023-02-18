Isabella Cross faces the sternest eye on the Mesa Ridge girls' wrestling team.

Her mother, Kim Cross, is the head coach of the program and has been since its inception just three years ago. The event brought joy to the Cross house where wrestling was already going on, even if CHSAA hadn't sanctioned it.

The short walk to hug Kim was a misnomer of the work the junior put in to reach her goal of a 125-pound title. And it came to fruition on Saturday with a win by decision, 4-0, over Regis Jesuit junior Alexis Segura.

"I get so excited because I know I deserve this because of all the hard work I put in," Isabella said. "I wrestled for a long time before high school and when I was an eighth grader they were starting to talk about it being sanctioned.

"I'm lucky to have my mom be here as my coach because without her, this program isn't here."

Kim oversaw the work each day, even when it wasn't for a chance at Ball Arena. The process to have a hand raised in the middle of the arena started long ago.

"She's been wanting this for years," Kim said. "She's trained her whole life for this and it's amazing to see the work pay off. Her freshman year was the first year it was sanctioned, but it was the COVID-19 year.

"Being back here at Ball Arena for the big show is just icing on the cake."

The initial development and growth of the sport at Mesa Ridge is something Isabella wants for the city.

Multiple champions from the area are sure to grow the girls' side of wrestling, and she's just ready for another wave of competitors, and hopefully another title.

"I think this builds confidence by seeing other girls do it," Isabella said. "It will allow more girls to come out and show them it's okay to come out and try."