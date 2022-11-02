Carver Cheeks is a receiver years in the making, shaped by the people and circumstances around him.
Being younger than several brothers, and going through a year of blocking due to a landscaping accident, have shaped the senior into Mesa Ridge's top wideout, and record holder for the program.
And when he leaves, the program will benefit from the impact he's had on second-year quarterback Bryce Riehl and the returning offensive players — just as older brother, Cash Cheeks, did last season.
For now, junior Killian Sher summed up how the Grizzlies felt about him: He's a dog, and he's as good as it gets.
"I knew, even last year, that he was special," coach Jerimi Calip said. "When I took the job, I put on film and watched his body control and how he attacked the football — when a high school kid can do that, he's already ahead of the game.
"He'll make you look good as a play caller."
Cash has helped form Carver's impact.
Even away from the program, the two still talk about beating press coverage and getting off on routes and getting open.
The latter has bragging rights now, though.
He set the program's single-season reception (40), yardage (915) and touchdown records (13) this year, thanks in part to three games with 100-plus yards and a four-touchdown win against Rampart.
"I've just loved to play every game and make my team better," Cheeks said. "I learned from my brother to have a physical mindset and to play every game like my last."
For a moment last year, it felt like the "last" was coming quickly.
Working landscaping, Cheeks reached under a mower with his headphones in before the machine had come to a full stop. The blade cut the index and ring fingers of his right hand past the first knuckle.
After an initial moment of panic, and dealing with the ensuing recovery process, Cheeks was moved around the football field.
He played defensive back and blocked more as a wideout.
The lessons from his time switching positions stuck with him. Learning to be a defensive back gave insight into attacking one. Learning to be a better blocker helped to ignite junior Isaiah Jones and freshman Trevon Salas this year — both collecting more than 690 rushing yards from the Mesa Ridge backfield.
Riehl benefited from it all, riding a rushing attack to more open fields and Cheeks' ability to high-point a ball to a successful air attack in his first year starting.
"Carver has helped me get through the tough, early stages of starting," Riehl said. "If I missed a pass, he'd be there for me. And having him outside takes a lot of pressure off my shoulders."
Mesa Ridge will head into a 4A playoff showdown with Monarch Thursday, armed with the weapons around Riehl, and led by Cheeks' impact.
His advice: Play like it's your last. Life can always happen and take football away.