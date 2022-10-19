If there's barking, meowing or other crazy animal sounds coming out of a dugout at state softball this weekend, it's probably the Mesa Ridge Grizzlies.
"In the dugout, girls are absolutely psychotic," senior infielder Emily Arellano said of Mesa Ridge's softball team.
"We just (started) winning more games, so the barking continued," junior pitcher Lucia Quintana said.
It's a controlled chaos, said senior infielder Haleigh Orndorff. That describes the way the team is able to bring its unique brand of energy while staying calm and focused in a softball game.
Mesa Ridge will bring that chaos to the state tournament this weekend when the Grizzlies will face Elizabeth in the opening round Friday.
It wasn't easy to balance that chaos. Quintana said the team had some drama early in the year and had trouble getting everyone to play as a team.
It came down to the players taking ownership of the issue, speaking their truths and realizing everyone's goal was to make the state tournament.
"We all have each other's back whether one person likes you, one person doesn't, you guys are the best of friends, you guys hate each other — it doesn't matter. The second you step on the softball field, you're a family," Quintana said.
It's been smooth sailing since about the third week of the season and the capstone came this past weekend.
Head coach Al Bustillos said the team made school history by becoming the first to win a regional championship. The 24th seed at regionals, the Grizzlies trounced second-seeded Palisade 16-2 in the opening round of the Class 4A Region 2 bracket. They then conquered 25th seed Greeley West 5-0 to take home the regional plaque.
Quintana said she, Arellano and junior catcher Xoie Satterfield were in tears and hugging following the victory.
"She's so pretty," Arellano said of the plaque as Bustillos showcased it after practice Wednesday.
Quintana had a big day for the Grizzlies at regionals. Against Palisade, she struck out nine and allowed just three hits over six innings. She led the team with six RBI at the plate, going 4 for 5 and adding a home run.
She allowed just three hits again over seven innings pitched in the second match to go with seven strikeouts.
"Last year we didn't even win our league and this year we dominated our league and the whole team went into that (regional) with the mindset of dominate," Quintana said. "I knew that I needed to up my game to be there for my teammates. My teammates would have upped their game for me."
The victory at regionals erased some of the bitter moments of years past for Bustillos, who saw his team fall to Holy Family in the opening round of the state playoffs in back-to-back double-digit, shutout losses, and watched as the girls failed to qualify for regionals last year.
"With the experience we had in the past, we went (in) as the 32nd seed, we had to play the No. 1 seed, which was Holy Family. So two years in a row ... they put it on us. We lasted three innings and five innings both years."
But Bustillos said he knew with the type of pitcher he had in Quintana and catcher he had in Satterfield that if his team could get on top of Palisade early, the duo would shut the door behind them.
They put the negative memories of years past behind them, and they'll hope to do the same against Elizabeth, which beat them 4-0 a few weeks ago. If they win that game, they'll likely have to face No. 1 seed Lutheran. Bustillos hopes to surprise some opponents this weekend, if the howling and growls from the Grizzlies' dugout don't do it first.
"We have a big challenge this weekend," Bustillos said. "But I think if we put everything together, I think we can shock some people."