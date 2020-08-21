Colorado weather is unpredictable, that’s a given. But sometimes an inconvenient summer storm can turn into a blessing in disguise.
Coronado and Mesa Ridge were in the early innings of a 4A/3A CSML South softball game Thursday afternoon when lightning hit close enough to halt play. And with more storms on the horizon, the game was postponed with Coronado leading 2-0.
“When we pick up tomorrow, we have to get the bats going,” Mesa Ridge coach Al Bustillos told his team after the game was called off .
The Grizzlies were facing Coronado ace Addie Pakenham, who was solid through the first two innings, forcing six batters to hit into easy outs.
But a lot can change in 24 hours, and Mesa Ridge found that out firsthand in a 12-2 rebound victory over Coronado.
“The best thing about yesterday was the lightning,” Bustillos said. “We started off a little slow, and you have to give credit to their pitcher, but new day, new dollar and the girls came out stroking today.”
Despite her solid start Thursday, Pakenham, who entered the season with a slight injury to her pitching arm, was feeling some pain Friday and gave the Grizzlies a chance to capitalize.
Mesa Ridge benefited from six walks and a two RBI single by Haleigh Orndorff to score five runs in the top of the third.
New Coronado pitcher, freshman Elexys Trujillo, got two strikeouts before the Grizzlies found another spark in the fifth, scoring seven more runs to activate the 10-run rule.
“It was just unfortunate with the weather yesterday because (Pakenham) looked really good, no arm problems,” said first-year Coronado coach Jeff Papenfuss. “But Lexy came in and did an excellent job in her first varsity pitching experience. We brought her in in a tough situation, her nerves didn’t get to her and she threw strikes, so I’m proud of her for that.”
Orndorff and Isabella Quintana finished with two hits each for the Grizzlies (2-0, 2-0), while Ariadna Martinez led the team with three RBIs. Orndorff had two.
Lucia Quintana earned the win in the circle for Mesa Ridge, striking out two batters along the way.
Coronado (1-1, 1-1) struggled to get on the bags the remainder of the game. Savannah Starr was the lone Cougar to achieve a base hit in the final two innings as Mesa Ridge’s veteran defense was locked in.
Mesa Ridge has six returning starters coming off the program’s first league championship in 2019, and has high expectations from the start. And it all starts with defense and pitching, according to Bustillos.
“Defense and pitching is going to win games,” Bustillos said. “Obviously we have good hitters and good pitchers, so defense is the name of the game, especially in a game like this. When we know we’re going to hit well, our defense steps up and that’s how we’re going to win games.”
Coronado will also need to lean on its defense more than ever this season after losing the 2019 Gazette Preps Softball Peak Performer of the Year, Jenna Ruggaber, who ranked second in the state last year with 247 strikeouts.
“With the number of strikeouts Jenna produced last year, we didn’t really have to flash a lot of leather to win some of those games,” Papenfuss said. “We’ve been working hard on our defense, but unfortunately like today, there’s no defense against walks, so getting Addie healthy is key.”