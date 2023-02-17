There was no mistaking how much Mesa Ridge senior Mickail Skeldum’s quarterfinal win at the state wrestling tournament meant to him and his community.

After trailing 0-2 to rival Cheyenne Mountain senior Patrick Ransom at the end of the first period, Skeldum scored a pair of back points on Ransom in the second then had an escape and a takedown in the third to finish with the 5-2 victory. The Grizzlies’ cheering section could be heard across Ball Arena and Skeldum even had to hush a nearby loved one who was cheering “Let’s gooo” a little too loudly and colorfully before running over for an embrace after the match.

He exchanged hand shakes and hugs with nearly every one of his coaches and teammates on his way off the floor.

“We trained for this,” Skeldum said after the match.

The senior overcame a torn meniscus in the summer.

“I tore it, recovered, got back in November," he said. "Doctors said I wouldn’t be able to wrestle until January, it’s a blessing to be back you know. It’s a different feeling, I love wrestling to death. No other sport could compete for sure. … I’ve been dreaming of this since I was a little kid. Always. I think every little kid always thinks about the state title."

Skeldum’s victory was part of a banner 4A quarterfinal round for the Grizzlies, who saw Damien Reyes at 120, Frankie Gallegos at 126, Isaiah Jones at 175 and Matthew Moore at 285 advance to the semifinals along with Skeldum at 132.

Reyes, a sophomore ranked third in his weight class, according to On the Mat Wrestling’s ranking, wasn’t satisfied after his quarterfinal win against Pueblo East’s Julian Espinoza.

“Semis. Job’s not finished, I’m here for a state title,” Reyes said of the moment.

He credits his training partners and teammates, not just for the reps in the wrestling, but for their experience.

“Frankie Gallegos, I got all these people, Mickail Skeldum, Isaiah Jones. They’ve all been here and they all know what it feels like. So it’s nice to be able to bang with them in room and get flow going within the room.”

The victories make for fun viewing for former coach Rob Braaten, who retired in 2021 and passed the torch to his stepson Tyler Herbst. Braaten was in attendance in the Grizzlies cheering section. He admits that some days it’s hard to just be a fan of the the sport he loves. But he enjoys watching Herbst lead the program.

“It was actually really easy because I love the program and the most important thing for me was that I was leaving it with somebody who I knew loved it as much as I did. And he loves every bit as much, if not more,” Braaten said. “He’s a Grizzly wrestling lover all the way through. It’s what we do, it’s kind of part of the DNA I suppose.”

Herbst wrestled under his stepdad at Yuma and coached with him at Mesa Ridge for 10 years. Herbst learned to just build on his athletes’ strengths much like Braaten did.

“We’ve got some specific things that we focus on, some of our signature moves that we really focus on, but I think we’ve got such a variety of kids on our team I don’t really want to zero in on one thing. I want to let kids do what they’re good at,” Herbst said. “Like Damien for example, he’s so good with his legs. I never want to take that away from a kid. He’s got such an advantage on top with those legs. For a guy like Matt, he’s so good with his ties from a greco background. So he’s got a lot of ability there. So I try and take what they’re already good at and just try and give them a little bit more to win those close matches.”

Unfortunately for Herbst, the Grizzlies were unable to keep the good times rolling in the semifinals with Reyes, Jones, Skeldum and Gallegos all falling short of their respective championship finals. Moore advanced to the final pinning Falcon's Jeremiah Sandiford.

It was a tough semifinal round for the Grizzlies as a whole, but based on the work ethic in the wrestling room, they'll likely be back.

“We’re in that room banging,” Skeldum said. “We go hard. There’s tears, blood. It’s just what happens in the room. You can tell that it helps everybody around us."