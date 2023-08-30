Tanner Widic is one heck of a football player.

The Mesa Ridge High School fútbol skills are sensational, also.

Widic, a dual-sport athlete at Mesa Ridge, leads the Grizzlies in goals scored this season with 12 through four games and, in football’s season opener, he tallied three receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown.

The Swiss Army Knife also kicks for the Grizzlies football team and went 7-for-7 with extra points against Kennedy on Aug. 25.

“Yeah, he’s definitely thriving in both sports,” said Mesa Ridge boys soccer coach Tristan Widic. “I tell Tanner to go out there and experience high school to the best of his abilities because its only four years.”

Tristian Widic, who is Tanner’s older brother, also competed in soccer and football during his prep career at Mesa Ridge, but the elder Widic said, “I was just a kicker, I didn’t play wide receiver, so I didn’t have as much to worry about.”

Tanner requires constant paradigm shifts between football and soccer, which hasn’t bugged the senior thus far.

“I’m physical on both fields and it carries over for both sports,” Tanner said. “My coaches are a big help and them being flexible with my schedule, getting me from one practice to another has been helpful for me as I’m doing this, especially on game days.”

Tonight, Tanner will head to Lewis-Palmer at 4:30 p.m. for a soccer match, hoping to buoy the Grizzlies to a 5-0 record on the pitch.

Then, at 7 p.m., Tanner will suit up for the football team at home against Palmer Ridge in a crucial tilt on the gridiron to help the Grizzlies reach 2-0.

“The worst part is the travel between the two games,” said Jason Marthaller, Mesa Ridge strength and conditioning coach. “That down time requires that we take extra time to get his body stretched out before he gets into the next game. … We try get him to eat some fast-digesting foods such as fruit and a little bit of fat 30-60 minutes before his soccer game, which will be the fuel he burns during the game.”

Tanner’s nutrition plays a crucial factor during the fall, especially on game days.

Marthaller said for the Mesa Ridge senior to maintain his near-200-pound frame, Tanner needs to consume around 3,000–4,000 calories per day.

Marthaller said Tanner eats every two to three hours and consumes foods like protein shakes, electrolytes, fruits and more to keep him fueled for practices and contests.

Tanner and Marthaller also leave room for treats such as Chick-fil-A, which, when Tanner does indulge, he opts for the spicy chicken sandwich and 10-piece nuggets.

“On a day like (Thursday), I’ll drink a lot of water, eat a lot, and get my body physically and mentally ready by stretching a lot in the morning,” Tanner said. “I’ll take the bus up with the soccer team, lock in with them, then I’ll have to lock in on the car ride back for football.”

Marthaller and Tanner’s coaches realize his schedule is tough, but he’s yet to wilt under the pressure.

In 2022 as a dual-sport athlete, Tanner finished the boys soccer season with 15 goals and 27 assists in 14 games. On the gridiron, Tanner hauled in 32 catches for 628 yards and eight touchdowns, all were second among receivers.

This season, through four soccer games, Tanner’s 12 goals trails only Vista Ridge’s Carson Tapia, who has 13. His 111 yards in the season opener is more than 30 yards better than anyone in the 4A Southern League.

“I know what all of this means to Tanner, so it’s important that we give him time to shine both in soccer and in football,” Tristan Widic said. “He’s done well so far, and I don’t see him slowing down.”