With 10 seconds left in his 220-pound state championship match, Jared Volcic glanced at the scoreboard.
Down 7-6.
“Holy cannoli, I gotta go,” Volcic thought.
After escaping two nearly impossible holds against Broomfield’s Bryant Walker, Volcic shot his right arm toward Walker’s opposite knee.
Miss.
He stood up with his left arm locked on Walker’s and his right hand free.
This time Volcic spun to his left, bringing Walker’s right arm with him and used his broad shoulders to flip Walker to his back, just inside the circle.
Two points. Time. The enormous Mesa Ridge fan section erupted.
Jared Volcic is the 2020 4A 220-pound champion.
“Going into the match I had a thought that I would be on my game and not get down, but I practice those situations where I’m down a point or two,” Volcic said. “I practiced it so much and it really paid off.”
It was a long-time coming for Volcic, who had waited -- literally -- to get onto the state championship mat.
The 195-pound bout went into a tiebreaker as Volcic was waiting in the wings for his chance.
“Honestly it was nerve wracking because I didn’t want my match to be that way, but I needed to be prepared for anything and everything and just wrestle my best,” Volcic said.
He placed third as a sophomore at 195 pounds, but didn’t make it onto the podium after wrestling through illness in 2019.
“You could kind of see that it was a nice mix of joy and relief at that point,” said Mesa Ridge coach Rob Braaten.
But it wasn’t just about finally winning a title, but how he got there, battling back after nearfall in the second period.
Walker took Volcic to his back near the edge of the mat and Broomfield coaches began celebrating.
“Oh crap. I gotta fight back now and really wrestle,” Volcic remembers thinking. “Bryant is such a great wrestler, but I couldn’t stop there, I had to keep going and give it my all.”
Volcic scooted his hips out enough to score on an escape and keep his title chances alive.
“Those are the moments, we always tell kids it’s about more than wins and losses and it’s about what you can learn,” Braaten said. “I think he learned that you can battle through and we can fight back and keep pushing. It was a great life lesson.”
Next on the mat was Mesa Ridge freshman Matthew Moore in the 285-pound championship, facing three-time defending champion Andy Garcia of Pueblo East, who handed Moore his only loss of the season to that point.
Garcia ultimately earned a 5-0 win for his fourth-straight Colorado state championship, but Braaten said it won’t be the last time Moore finds himself in the championship match.
“He works so hard and has done a ton of wrestling for a 14-year old kid,” Braaten said. “He is a great wrestler and he is going to work hard all offseason. He is going to practice tomorrow because that is what he does, so he will go to work and do his thing and get ready for next year.”