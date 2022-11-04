Early in the Mesa Ridge Monarch football game Friday night, Monarch’s coaches called out their opponents’ plays.
Despite screams of “counter” from the visiting bench, Mesa Ridge still picked up the first down.
“But you can’t stop it,” one Grizzlies coach said while chuckling on the sideline.
Monarch couldn’t stop Mesa Ridge all night, resulting in a 49-21 playoff win in the Class 4A state football tournament for the for the Grizzlies, avenging a first-round home playoff loss from a season ago.
"It meant a lot today because after the heartbreak last year, losing here we were just all fired up and ready to play this week," junior running back and outside linebacker Isaiah Jones said. "We knew it was a big game and we're trying to go all the way to the 'ship honestly."
Jones had a pair of rushing touchdowns on what was a massive night for the Grizzlies on offense, particularly on the ground. Mesa Ridge scored five rushing touchdowns in the contest.
Jones began the scoring on the Grizzlies' opening drive, punching the ball in from 1 yard out after junior receiver, and kicker Tanner Widic had a long catch and run on a pass from sophomore quarterback Bryce Riehl.
Following the score, Jones tipped a pass and intercepted it from Monarch quarterback Asher Ewing. He did most of the work on the ensuing short drive and capped it off with another short score to make it 14-0 early.
"It's mainly because of my O-line," Jones said of his success as a runner. "They clear the first line and I go handle everybody else, and with all the open holes and open gaps, it's just easy. It makes the game easier once you got a good O-line, and I'm thankful for them."
It was a banner night for Mesa Ridge offensively afterward. Freshman back Trevon Salas, Riehl and senior wide receiver Carver Cheeks all had rushing scores in the game. Riehl also threw two passing touchdowns, one to Cheeks and the other to Widic, who also had a big night as a kicker, setting records for points after touchdowns, touchbacks and total kicking yards at 3,151.
The Grizzlies were stout defensively as well, denying Monarch a score until late in the first half after Mesa had scored four touchdowns on the evening and mostly put the game out of reach.
The game looked to turn after the Grizzlies went up 14-0 in the first. Monarch recovered the ball on a sack and fumble deep in Mesa Ridge territory. The Grizzlies held firm, however, and Monarch's field goal attempt was no good, leaving them scoreless at that point.
"Defensive coordinator Mike Mascarenas and all my defensive coaches they did a great, great job getting a game plan together," Mesa Ridge head coach Jeremi Calip said. "We did give them some short field a couple times but defense has a bend but don't break mentality, and they stood the test."
The Grizzlies' next test will be against Heritage High School in Littleton next week.