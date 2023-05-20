LAKEWOOD — Mesa Ridge is developing a strong neck throughout its girls' track and field program.

The Grizzlies finished their latest gold medal barrage with four in the three days of CHSAA State Track and Field — senior Janise Everett was part of all four as the final leg of two relay teams, and another pair from the 100- and 200-meter sprints.

In all, the team won the 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay, 100- and 200-meter sprints. The final, 4x100 relay, was a repeat championship after the same group took home the gold last year. On top of that, the 4x200 relay time of 47.21 set a new state meet record.

Seniors Rimari Facey, Danaya Kinnard and Jenise Everett accompanied sophomore Olivia Clay in both relays.

A program is built in many ways, but getting a tired neck from multiple medals is the path Mesa Ridge wants to take.

"We've been running together for years, in the same order with the same people and you begin to build that trust," Kinnard said. "You always know you're going to be on the same page and be able to cruise. Once you have that, then you get the success."

While the group could've gained confidence from each win, they strayed the other way. Avoiding complacency becomes the top enemy when the opponents on the burnt red track of Jeffco Stadium can't keep pace.

Each race had taught the group a lesson, and the medals are further evidence of it.

"Even when you win a race, you can't celebrate until state is over," Facey said. "You have to keep humble and not let yourself get ahead mentally. The wins are great, but you can't rely on those for motivation."

The medal total is one the group hopes gives confidence to future Grizzlies. Facey, Kinnard and Everett are all departing the program after their finales. Only Clay will be around to carry on the legacy.

She's done fine carrying a bundle of medals, and her own legacy speaks for itself as part of one of the program's most successful groups in its history.