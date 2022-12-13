Tuesday was practically Christmas Day for Pine Creek basketball: Students dressed in ugly sweaters, pajamas and other holiday apparel as the Eagles' boys basketball team hosted Mesa Ridge.
The visiting Grizzlies played the role of Santa Claus — but instead of handing out presents, they delivered coal to the home crowd.
Mesa Ridge used strong defense and transition offense to pull away from the Eagles and win 57-43. The Grizzlies improved to 6-0 with the win.
“It’s special,” junior Tanner Widic said. “We were trying to get points early on, so we turned defense into offense.”
Mesa Ridge scored more than 60 points in each of its first five games but started out cold on Tuesday.
The Grizzlies committed a handful of turnovers in the first few minutes and allowed Pine Creek to take an early lead. Mesa Ridge didn’t score a field goal in the first 3½ minutes of game time.
Defense got the Grizzlies out of the slump.
After a steal on the other side of the court, Widic scored in transition on a one-and-one for Mesa Ridge’s first basket. From there, the Grizzlies found an offensive rhythm and took the lead shortly after.
Mesa Ridge played four games last week because of a tournament, and coach Joel Babbitt thinks his team didn’t come out with enough energy in the first quarter. But once they got their spark, the Grizzlies looked like the team that won five games in a row to start the season.
“It took them a while to get their energy back, and then the offense started flowing,” Babbitt said.
After taking the lead, defense helped them keep it.
Transition continued to fuel the Grizzlies, as they made several steals that led to easy points. Mesa Ridge led 25-15 at halftime and gradually built on that to comfortably earn its sixth win.
“They’re just great at that,” Babbitt said. “We get the stop, we get the ball out, and we get up the court fast. They love playing that way.”
For Mesa Ridge, Cyprus Woodley and Bryce Riehl finished in double figures, scoring 15 and 13 points, respectively. Braydan Bowling and Blake Marshall each had 10 to lead Pine Creek.
Pine Creek (4-1) entered undefeated and had won all four of their games by fewer than double digits. The Eagles weren’t able to win another close game Tuesday, though, as Mesa Ridge’s defense stymied them.
They will look to get back on track on Thursday, the first day of a three-game tournament in Pueblo.
As for Mesa Ridge, Tuesday’s win was big for the Grizzlies. They compete in 5A but defeated a previously undefeated 6A squad.
Babbitt said he and his team like to focus on one game at a time, but the Grizzlies are well aware of how meaningful Tuesday’s road win was.
“They’re a really good team and we were chasing them all night long, so being able to beat a 6A team like this was a huge thing for us,” the coach said.
The Grizzlies have three more non-conference games before league play begins. But wins like Tuesday’s will help them be prepared for them.
“It helps us get our confidence up for our league games,” Widic said.
Mesa Ridge returns to the hardwood Thursday for a road game against TCA.