It didn’t take long for Mesa Ridge to run away from Widefield Saturday afternoon.
Just three plays into the game, Grizzlies quarterback Bryce Riehl found wide receiver Tanner Widic for a 55-yard touchdown pass to go up 6-0. Mesa Ridge steadily built on the lead throughout the game before winning 48-3.
Receiver Carver Cheeks was crucial to Mesa Ridge’s offensive output.
After Widic’s opening touchdown, Cheeks caught touchdown passes on back-to-back drives to make it a three-score game. He followed that up in the second half with a 45-yard TD run on a reverse play and then added several more catches.
“Carver (Cheeks) came out and he made it a point that he wanted to have a good game,” Mesa Ridge coach Jerimi Calip said. “He went out and had a great game.”
Riehl finished the game with three touchdown passes and one rushing TD. Others with touchdowns included running backs Trevon Salas and Isaiah Jones, who each had one.
While it was the offense that sparked the initial separation, Mesa Ridge’s defense held the Gladiators in check.
The Grizzlies gave up only one first down in the first 16 minutes of game time and allowed Widefield to reach the red zone just once.
“We just did a lot better at tackling,” Calip said. “The effort, overall, was great.”
In a game where Mesa Ridge dominated in every aspect, Calip credited his assistants for putting together a winning game plan.
“I think my coaches did a good job getting our guys ready,” Calip said. “They prepared them well, and the kids just went out and executed."
Saturday was Mesa Ridge’s eighth win in a row over Widefield, dating back to 2014. The Grizzlies’ win also spoiled the Gladiators’ undefeated record, as they entered the game 4-0.
“Anytime you get a W against a team like that, it’s always good,” Calip said. “We’ll take wins against anyone no matter how we get them.”
Widefield, now 4-1, will look to regroup on Oct. 1 against Gateway. Even after the loss, the Gladiators have matched their win total from the 2021 season, when they went 4-5.
Now 3-2 overall, Mesa Ridge’s win brought the Grizzlies over .500. After a 1-2 start, the team seems to be headed in the right direction with back-to-back wins over Doherty and Widefield.
Mesa Ridge plays its first league game Friday against Pueblo West, hoping to ride the momentum from Saturday’s 45-point rivalry win and start 1-0.
“We just have to keep building confidence and get one percent better every time we step on the field,” Calip said. “If we do that, I think everything will take care of itself.”