LAKEWOOD • The year between the Mesa Ridge girls' 4A 4x200 team's third-place finish and Friday's first-place finish can be measured in the splits.

The Grizzlies ran a 1:44.72 in 2022, almost a couple seconds slower than state champion Mullen. This year, Mesa finished nearly a full second faster than runner-up Windsor with a time of 1:41.21.

Senior anchor Janise Everett was all smiles as she crossed the finish line and immediately hugged her teammate.

"We won (the 4x100), 4x200 we came in third. ... It motivated us," Everett said of last year's finish. "It pushed us to get first because we know we're great. We know we can do great things."

Seniors Rimari Facey and Danaya Kinnard opened up the first two legs of the race followed by sophomore Olivia Clay and then Everett. The group was favored heading into the race with the fastest qualifying time of 1:41.44 set at the state prelims Thursday.

"Honestly there were things we still needed to connect on (last year). This year it really clicked," Everett said. "I'm just really proud of every single one of them, Rimari Facey, Danaya Kinnard, Olivia Clay, they really worked so we could be one of the best."

The girls aren't done yet. Everett will compete in the 4A girls 100- and 200-meter races after placing first in the preliminary rounds of both events, including a 25.03 personal record in the 200. Kinnard and Clay also placed in the 100-meter run and will race in the final. Kinnard will also race alongside Everett in the 200-meter final while Facey will compete in the 100-meter hurdles.

Of course, the Mesa Ridge team will have an opportunity to defend their state 4x100 title Saturday after placing first in prelims with a time of 48.68 Friday.