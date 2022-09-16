Consecutive losses told an incomplete story for Mesa Ridge football.
A slow start against Doherty did too, but the Grizzlies continued to push and wait for an opening before scoring seven times in the next three quarters to top the Spartans, 42-30, and move back to 2-2 before an annual showdown with Widefield.
Glimmers of hope showed for the Grizzlies in the face of a 10-0 deficit early. Three consecutive plays saw them nearly score on deep passes, with the first getting called back on an illegal block.
Junior tailback Isaiah Jones continued to push through his offensive line. His four-yard touchdown to break the team's slow start gave way to an offense that went on to move down the field at will.
It was one of three touchdowns for Jones.
"I take a lot of pride in our running game and our offensive line," Jones said. "They showed up today, made me look good and opened up the passing game for us."
He didn't reach the end zone until the fourth quarter on a 33-yard pass, but Mesa Ridge senior Carver Cheeks set up multiple touchdowns for the rushing game, both through deep passes and a big return in the second quarter.
Losses to Palmer Ridge and Dakota Ridge leading into the game exposed how thin the margin between winning and losing is for the Grizzlies.
The plays made in Friday's win at CA Foster Stadium were there in previous games, too. Mistakes kept the Grizzlies from reaching the potential their talent creates.
"We have the fixes and we just make mistakes sometimes," coach Jerimi Calip said. "I feel like our coaching staff does a great job getting the kids ready, and I just emphasize to the kids not to rock the boat. You're going to miss some plays, but just keep the threat there."
Doherty senior quarterback Kaden Becker found junior Solomon Latimer multiple times, including a seven-yard fade pass in the first quarter and two subsequent touchdowns in the third and fourth — the latest of which came when the Grizzlies had put the game out of reach.
After the first two times, the Grizzlies fired right back, answering the first fade with a touchdown, then two consecutive touchdowns after Latimer's 35-yard score.
Playing a 5A team will often result in giving up some big plays — Calip and Jones both know it. Finding ways to stop a team in their tracks, rather than wait back, was key to the Grizzlies' most recent win, and even their chances moving forward.
That's the real Mesa Ridge.
"We started coming down more and trying to squeeze the run game to counter," Jones said. "Bringing the physicality to them and not waiting around flipped the whole momentum for us.
"This game can boost us to roll through more teams. We know we can come back, we're a really good football team."