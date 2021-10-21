Defense and senior tailback Niko Allgood.
Mesa Ridge has gone with a pass-heavy offense most of the year, but switched it up Thursday en route to a 14-6 win over host Rampart. It's a way to prepare for a playoff berth, but also the cold weather that looms — courtesy of Allgood trudging through defenses.
"You've got to take what teams are giving you," coach Jerimi Calip said. "Teams that play late in the season and deep into the playoffs can run the ball when they need to. It was an emphasis for us this week and I think they did a good job."
The first half looked eerily similar to Mesa Ridge's past contests.
Senior signal caller Noah Ramirez was tasked with trying to connect with his receiving weapons on multiple occasions. Overthrows, pressure and the cold weather all caused a road block.
Allgood, too, was causing his own hurdles when his number was called.
The holes were open up the middle the first 24 minutes, but it wasn't until halftime that Allgood was able to sit with coaches, watch the film and see where he could find space.
Soon after, he was running directly up the heart of the Rampart defense, play after play. He even set up Ramirez' third-quarter, one-yard score with a 33-yard scamper in which he broke multiple tackles, including running over a Rams linebacker.
"I wasn't finding the holes early," Allgood said. "After halftime with my coaches, I was finding them and everything was good. In the past, we'd get frustrated, but we, as a team, know that we have to stay calm."
The defense also played a role.
Its biggest stop came in the final minutes. Rampart took over at its own 22 with 4:25 left and a one-score game.
The Rams ran a similar play over and over, with junior Braden Sears pitching it outside to different tailbacks and receivers, all in an effort to get the corner. On one play, senior Rand Butler even pulled back to throw.
Butler had junior Roman Valdez open, at least 10 yards past Mesa Ridge's final line of defense. The ball was overthrown, and the Rams were stopped soon after on fourth down to clinch the win.
The Grizzlies have gone toe-to-toe with some of the state's best. At one point, they were even on pace to upset then-No. 1 Palmer Ridge.
Teams that await Mesa Ridge in the playoffs will play its defense back, forcing the Grizzlies to run or complete short throws — just like Rampart did.
Now, they're developing a plan.
"When you can run the ball, it makes it really hard for teams to game plan against us," Calip said. "We're finding the delicate balance. We need to suck the defense in and let our weapons open up over the top.
"That's what playoff teams do best."