DENVER — In a state wrestling tournament filled with well-proven programs and talent from the across the state, Mesa Ridge and Cheyenne Mountain held their own. No, they didn't win it all.
But both squads proved they can compete with the best.
The two Pikes Peak region teams finished in the top 10 of the Class 4A team standings after three days of competitive, nonstop wrestling at the Pepsi Center. Cheyenne Mountain (84 points) was sixth, followed by Mesa Ridge (71) at seventh.
Windsor won it all with 190 points, followed by Pueblo East (149.5) and Broomfield (116). Pueblo County (101.1) and Pueblo West (86) rounded out the top five. Lewis-Palmer (53.5) was 11th.
The Grizzlies and their 11 state qualifiers had the second-highest standing of all area teams. Pueblo West's 13 state qualifiers were the most in the classification.
Senior Jared Volcic led the way for the Grizzlies, thanks to pulling a last-second takedown to beat Broomfield's Bryant Walker with an 8-7 decision at 220. Freshman teammate Matthew Moore settled for a runner-up finish at 285, only losing to Pueblo East's Andy Garcia, who became a four-time state winner.
The Grizzlies' Isaiah Brown (152) also had a podium finish and placed sixth.
Cheyenne Mountain still had a strong finish despite not having a state finalist. Jake Boley had the Indians' highest showing after he took third at 220, while teammates Nicholas Grizales (120), Billy Maddox (182) and Nico Gagliardi (195) all settled for fourth. Soren Herzog (170) placed sixth.
The sophomore Gagliardi already has an impressive prep career, thanks to also earning a state runner-up finish last season.
In all, 10 Cheyenne Mountain wrestlers qualified to the state tournament.
Peyton had eight state qualifiers but junior Clint Brown was the Panthers' lone podium finisher. He had a state runner-up finish after he suffered a 5-0 loss to Byers' Wyatt Yapoujian.