DSC_0108.JPG

Mesa Ridge quarterback Kyle Gaster looks to throw downfield Thursday during a season-opening game against Canon City at CA Foster Stadium.

 Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)

Soon after dismantling their opponent, the Mesa Ridge football players knelt in a postgame huddle and congratulated their coach.

By singing "Happy Birthday."

It was a nice gesture for coach Rob Bratten, who celebrated his 52nd birthday with a 42-28 victory over Cañon City on Thursday night at CA Foster Stadium. It also was a form of redemption for the Grizzlies, who had lost their two previous season openers.

"I'll take the W," Bratten said. "I don't care what day it is."

PHOTOS: Mesa Ridge football defeats Canon City

1 of 12

The Grizzlies (1-0) got the win thanks, in part, to junior backup running back Elijah Ross, who scored three touchdowns on 10 carries and 72 yards. Jasiah Henderson sprained his ankle, while another tailback spent most of the night playing defense and, as Bratten said, was "too tired" to run the ball.

So Ross stepped in.

"My teammates helped me out," he said. "It was my teammates who helped push me."

All his scores came in the second half. His third and final one put the Grizzlies ahead 35-21 with 3 minutes left in the game. On the next Cañon City play,  Mesa Ridge's D'John Hudson picked up a fumble and took it in 15 yards for a touchdown.

Cañon City (0-1) went on score a meaningless TD in the final seconds.

At one point, it looked as if the Tigers were in the midst of an impressive comeback.

Mesa Ridge took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, thanks to quarterback Kyle Gaster (8 of 20 passes, 139 yards) and wide receiver Jailen Homes (two catches, 67 yards). They connected on touchdown passes of 36 and 31 yards and looked to do more damage.

But the deficit didn't put the Tigers in panic mode. They did the opposite and stayed composed.

First, the Tigers recovered a fumble that set up Raymond Cammel's 28-yard run to the 1-yard line. Following a 2-yard loss, quarterback Harrison Pilafas hooked up with Seth Newton on a short TD pass.

However, the Tigers failed on their PAT attempt.

With 3:22 left in the first half, Pilafas struck again. This time, he broke a tackle or two on his way to a 26-yard TD run — which set up a 2-point run by Dylan O'Rourke to tie it at 14.

The Tigers had a 21-14 lead early in the third quarter, thanks to a 16-yard TD run by Pilafas.

But a few minutes later, Ross stepped into the spotlight and scored his first TD of the game. It was hard to stop him and the rest of the Grizzlies from that point on. Asked if he had any doubts that his team could pull away, he didn't hesitate to answer.

"Yeah, I thought we were gonna win," he said.

Tags

Reporter

Chhun Sun is a sports reporter with an emphasis in preps. He joined The Gazette in April 2015 and covered public safety for three years before joining @gazettepreps staff. The Thailand-born Cambodian-American has been in journalism for nearly two decades.