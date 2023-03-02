DENVER — To go deeper into the playoffs than it ever had, Mesa Ridge enacted a plan unlike those used before.

The Grizzlies brought together a team, chock-full of both basketball and football standouts and enabled them to follow their instincts. A 65-55 win over No. 7 Dakota Ridge on Thursday represents the first time the program has ever reached the semifinals. And just a week after they qualified for the quarterfinals for the first time.

A lot of new is coming to the program, but it's the old principles of coach Joel Babbitt that shined through once again in the win. Coincidentally, his plan against Dakota Ridge was, in part, the same plan the team used against the defense of Lewis-Palmer earlier this year.

"The boys trust each other and trust me to give them guidance," Babbitt said. "That trust between all of us is what I wanted and what has helped us get here."

Sophomore Bryce Riehl tested the trust in the fourth quarter.

With a lead in hand already, he came up with a block on Dakota Ridge's drive before his brother, Tevin, rebounded the ball and threw it halfway down the court to Bryce. He proceeded to turn around and pull up from multiple feet past the 3-point line.

The result, nothing but net as part of his game-high 25 points.

"It's just amazing getting to play with him, we have so much fun and he knows exactly what I'm going to do," Bryce said. "I just wanted to score and I didn't even expect myself to shoot that 3-pointer."

When asked about it, Babbitt just smiled. Not because the shot went in — it sure helps — but because his team is taking the next step of trust. They have trust in him. But the Grizzles are finding trust within themselves now, too.

"We just stuck with our principles and targeted certain guys, but nothing much different than we usually do," senior Cyprus Woodley said. "On defense, our coach preaches it and we love it. Defense creates a lot of the buckets we get and it's a lot of fun."

Woodley added another 12 points to aid the Mesa Ridge effort.

The Grizzlies will return to the Denver Coliseum for the semifinal next weekend and look to inch closer to what would be the first boys' basketball title in school history.