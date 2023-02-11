Even though her extended family showed up before the girls basketball game between Mesa Ridge and Air Academy on Saturday, Grizzlies head coach Kaitlyn Mileto never saw it coming.

Just after the Grizzlies' JV girls team picked up a win against the Kadets, school officials interrupted the standard varsity warm up routine to present Mileto with a large frame featuring both her purple and black Mesa Ridge and white, yellow and brown University of Wyoming No. 31 jerseys for an official number retiring ceremony.

"My family is so phenomenal that them coming to a game is not anything different and so when they all started showing up I was just really excited. I know this is a big game for the kids. And then they came out with that and I had no idea," she said. "It's special. It's amazing to be honored and I think that the biggest thing I want to highlight is that I came back to Mesa Ridge because I loved it here when I was a player. And now I get to share that with these kids."

Mileto has been around basketball her entire life. Her father, Paul Mileto who coaches the Fountain-Fort Carson boys team, said he recalls that when his daughter was three or four years old, she would sit on the couch with a ball in her lap ready to play and wait for him to come home.

"(Basketball is a) part of who she is," he said. "A lot of people don't know my wife was Miss Basketball Colorado back in the day, 1990s. So basketball's definitely a big part of our family. (Kaitlyn's) a head coach. I'm a head coach. And I got to watch her follow her dreams and play professional and college basketball. She just loves it, it's just part of her DNA."

Mileto's No. 31 is in honor of her mother, Sherri, who also wore that number.

During her time at Mesa Ridge, Mileto was named first team all-conference four years. She set the school record for points scored at 1,332 and finished with a career mark of 2,042 points. From 2011 to 2015, she went on to play basketball at the University of Wyoming where she took first place all time for 3-pointers made with 282 and finished seventh all time with games played at 122, 12th all time for field goals made at 489 and 13th for her 1,424 points.

After college, Mileto played for the Southern Peninsula Sharks in Australia.

"My mom played in the number 31 and she had me two days before her 21st birthday. And so I took on the challenge to wear it and honor it and I was blessed to do so. So really the number 31 is retired for her too," Mileto said.

She said her father is her best friend and now their bond enters a new chapter as they both serve as area high school coaches. Mileto said they'll watch film, talk strategies and help each other out.

When he's not coaching the Trojans' boys team, Paul pays attention to his daughter's Grizzlies squad. He noted how their runs of good play have flipped this year. Fountain-Fort Carson got off to an undefeated start to begin the season, but has since hit a rough patch, while Mileto's Lady Grizzlies are hitting their stride winning their last 11, including a 65-58 win over the Kadets on Saturday.

Analissia Wise was one of many teammates on the current Grizzlies squad clad in black shirts for the ceremony with the school logo on the front and Mileto's No. 31 on the back. The Mesa Ridge senior is grateful that Mileto decided to come home.

"I think it's really great that she came back and supported us. She's always been a really good basketball player and I'm just glad she's my coach," Wise said.