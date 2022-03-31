Mesa Ridge baseball wants every Grizzly, both current and former, to be a part of the action.
The Grizzlies rode a complete-game shutout from sophomore Austin Higgins to a 15-0, mercy-rule win over Sand Creek, but it was the foundation laid before him that's enabled the team to grow.
Coach John Bishop started to mold his vision six years ago, and now, it's forming into what he'd hoped.
On breaks, former players come to practice with the team. After their seasons are over, it's the same thing. The current players even have the numbers of those graduated standouts for any in-season questions.
Two of the lifelines happen to be Bishops themselves — both of the coach's sons play collegiately in Kansas.
When Bishop sent out a nine-man lineup Thursday of two freshmen, four sophomores, one junior and two seniors, he had confidence that doesn't usually come with that mix of classes.
"We're extremely young," Bishop said. "The games this season, we've made some mistakes, but it's about staying positive. They've grown immensely already. It's coming."
For a younger team, Mesa Ridge's at-bats against the Scorpions said otherwise.
Early on, the lineup took several walks and hit-by-pitches to throw three runs up in the first inning. When the Scorpions brought in freshman Jackson Lucero to start the second frame, the zone started to get flooded with strikes.
The Grizzlies took the lengthy at-bats early on and turned them into hits against Lucero. They racked up 11 hits, five walks and seven hit batsmen to aid Higgins on the mound.
Once he got settled in, the starter's confidence, backed by a standout offense, only went up.
"It gives you so much confidence — having your team put up that type of effort," Higgins said. "We had energy and it gave me a lot of confidence to see them putting their bodies on the line for me."
Higgins struck out seven and walked three. The only hit he allowed came in the fourth inning on a single to center field. He used just 84 pitches to get through five stanzas.
The effort was made more powerful by what came before it. The Grizzlies lost three consecutive games against a loaded early schedule but kept confident.
Bishop's players may not have the most miles on the tires, but he feels keeping things upbeat will ensure they never stop progressing.
"Mesa Ridge isn't a baseball school, but we're getting there," Bishop said. "We tell our parents from the beginning that the easiest way to grow is through positivity and it's showing."