The diving board is a place of peace and pain, all at once for Meredith Clabaugh.
She's been through several surgeries and rehabilitation periods — only to return right back to athletics as soon as possible. When she didn't miss a day of school, despite brain surgery, she even had to ask if she was ready.
A resounding “yes” fills her brain when the question arises, because the diving board has represented the springy ups and downs of her career. Every time she's been pushed down, she's soared back up and led Air Academy.
"Even when she was a freshman, Meredith was a leader — she always had a smile on her face," coach Scott Newell said. "She's always been the heart and soul of the team. She pulls everything back together."
In seventh grade, the hurdles for Clabaugh started. She landed wrong while warming up for a Taekwondo tournament and tore her ACL, MCL and meniscus in her left knee.
Then, two years later, while trying out the soccer pitch, she tore the other ACL, which took more months of rehab. Once she returned, it was a re-tear of the left meniscus — though, as a sophomore, she was still able to compete at state for diving, the love she found after starting at Air Academy.
Headaches started to creep up junior year at Air Academy for Clabaugh. All the muscle tears and ligament damage were healed, mostly, but her head began to feel the brunt.
After complaints of the pain became too much, the family sought an answer and a biopsy and draining of fluid in her brain was the next step. On Dec. 23, 2020, Clabaugh went to have surgery on a brain tumor.
After finding the tumor to be benign, she returned to diving only a month later. She also studied to a 4.0 GPA, despite battling the head throbbing.
The following year, it was a re-tear of the left ACL. Only three months after the being cleared, she was named the 4A Diver of the Year alongside her 14th-place finish at the one-meter state championships.
"It was my goal to come to state and accomplish that — I've just had so many setbacks," Clabaugh said. "I love diving so much and I just wanted to continue. You need to push through hard things, and you can always rise above your circumstance.
"I wanted to prove to myself that I could do it."
By her side were her parents, Christopher and Becky Clabaugh. They never forced her to return but stood by her side each time she did.
Along the way, Clabaugh found new passions.
Physical therapy was a staple of her high school tenure. The laundry list of injuries ensured that she spent as much time in the facility as the staff did.
There, she developed a love for it. The people helping her out lit a fire in her to do the same, albeit for another adversity-fighting soul.
"I've been out and come back so many times," Clabaugh said. "I know, no matter what happens to me, I can find a better path.
"I'm looking into physical therapy because they inspired me."
Clabaugh will head off to Western Colorado University where she'll continue to dive and dip her feet into the world of therapy, too.
The impact she's left at Air Academy won't leave when she becomes a Mountaineer. She's inspired generations of athletes.
"The knee injuries aren't Meredith's story," Newell said. "The reason she is who she is, is because she overcame all of that. And she still pushed to get to state and she still persevered.
"Every single setback, she never quit. She's an example that the best attitude can overcome any bad day or excuse."