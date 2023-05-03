Mason Miller, son of longtime Pine Creek High School football head coach Todd Miller, has spent his life around an Eagles gridiron that has been consistently excellent.

It's only natural that Mason became excellent himself.

Early last month, the junior running back and linebacker announced via social media that he had committed to playing football for the Iowa State Cyclones.

"It means everything to me. It's been my whole dream since I was a little kid," he said. "I've seen those before me at Pine Creek go to Power 5 (conferences), go to D(ivision) 1 and play some good football, and I wanted to be just like that. I wanted to go to a Power 5 conference, I wanted to go to a good school, and Iowa State has given me that chance."

Miller, who had four interceptions for the Eagles last season and 59 total tackles, has committed to play linebacker for the Cyclones in fall 2024 on a full-ride athletic scholarship. Miller also led the Eagles in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns a season ago.

Todd, who played collegiately at Eastern Illinois, said it's wonderful to see his son's individual success and to see him take the family legacy further, but he credits the culture and lessons learned at Pine Creek.

"It's awesome that he's had the God-given ability to go on and play at the next level, but ultimately the most important thing is, hopefully, the success that he has had as a team member of Pine Creek football." .

The road wasn't easy, even as a coach's kid. One of the disadvantages is that Miller had to live with his coach all the time and, sometimes, football talk would bleed into family life, Todd said.

"You want your son to want it, right?" Todd said. "And it doesn't happen all the time, right? Some coaches or teachers or policemen — your son or daughter doesn't follow in your footsteps — and Mason has kind of embraced that, and it's not easy being a coach's kid."

It took time for a family as competitive as the Millers — with Todd having played college football, his wife a swimmer in college, and two daughters who played college lacrosse — to learn how to balance life and sport. But over time, Todd said he has improved at letting Mason be himself.

That's partly the reason Iowa State was such a good fit, Todd said. Mason called it a home away from home in that the Millers have contacts, family friends and others he can stay with for a bit, if the stress of football ever becomes too much.

Even though Dad wasn't perfect, Mason learned the correct lessons; the biggest, being the intensity he brings on the field.

"Just being like a Tasmanian Devil, just being an animal on that field," he said. "It's different. There's not that many people who have that and (my dad) has always just told me, 'you need to have that' — and I perfected that."

To that end, Miller keeps a busy schedule with squats on Mondays, running on Tuesday, bench press on Wednesday and mixtures of lifts and cardio for the rest of the week. He said he appreciates every detail of the training it takes to produce excellence on the field — something he picked up from Dad.

And much like Todd, Miller thinks playing for the Cyclones in 2024 will be fun, but he's focused on his final year at Pine Creek, noting that athletes who have been in a similar position in years past always made their senior year count.

"It's huge, because it's the senior year. The biggest year was senior year for many of those guys like JoJo (Domann), Jack Wibbles — all those guys had huge senior years, and I hope that (it's) the same for me," Miller said.