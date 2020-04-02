We learned early in March 2020 that it takes mere hours for the COVID-19 pandemic to change nearly everything.

High school sports fans saw the effects first hand in early March when spring sports and the state basketball tournaments were postponed and canceled within 12 hours.

Here's a timeline of how COVID-19 impacted high school sports around the Pikes Peak region.

Story continues under the video.

MARCH 1 — 24 local teams were competing in the 2019-20 Colorado basketball playoffs.

Among the local girls' teams were Doherty, Air Academy, Canon City, Sand Creek, Manitou Springs, Falcon, Sierra, Peyton, Colorado Springs School, Colorado Springs Christian, St. Mary's, Vanguard and Calhan. The boys teams were Widefield, TCA, Vanguard, Evangelical Christian Academy, Harrison, Manitou Springs, Colorado Springs Christian, Pikes Peak Christian, Peyton, Calhan and St. Mary's.

MARCH 3 — No. 16 Canon City upset No. 1 Sand Creek in the 4A Sweet 16.

MARCH 4 — No. 11 TCA upsets No. 6 Skyline in 4A Sweet 16.

CHSAA issues first statement on coronavirus:

"Our plan is to conduct the championship events unless directed by state agencies and/or facility administration of cancellations."

MARCH 7 — TCA continues its Cinderella story through the 4A state tournament, upsetting No. 3 Longmont in the quarterfinals to move on to the program's first appearance in the Final Four.

Micah Lamberth leads The Classical Academy boys' basketball past Longmont, into state semifinals

The Vanguard girls' team also earned a spot in the 3A Great 8, the farthest the team has gone in the classification.

Six local teams remain in the hunt for a state championship. Vanguard and St. Mary's were the only local girls' teams in the state tournament, set to meet in the quarterfinals. Vanguard, TCA, ECA and Peyton were the remaining boys teams.

MARCH 11 — 11:28 a.m.: CHSAA issues letter regarding COVID-19 and state basketball tournaments.

"We will remain in contact with those monitoring the situation to make the best decisions on behalf of our students and our high school fans and communities."

7:49 p.m.: CHSAA announces attendance for state basketball to be limited to essential team personnel only.

10 p.m.: CHSAA amends statement, allowing players to invite up to four guests.

MARCH 12 — No. 1 St. Mary's girls' defeats Vanguard to move on to its third straight appearance in the 3A semifinals.

12:10 p.m.: CHSAA announces spring sports are suspended until April 6.

11:03 p.m.: CHSAA cancels state basketball tournament.

MARCH 14 — The Gazette honors St. Mary's girls' and TCA boys' as area champions for winning their final postseason game.

MARCH 17 — CHSAA extends spring sports suspension to April 18.

MARCH 31 — Local schools begin #BeTheLightCO campaign, keeping stadium lights on through COVID-19 closings in an effort to stand in solidarity as the area battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

APRIL 1 — CHSAA extends spring sports suspension to April 30.

Editor's note: We will continue to update the timeline as we navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.