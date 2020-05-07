Manitou Springs hardly had to leave town to find the high school’s next volleyball coach.
According to a Colorado High School Activities Association report, Crissy Leonhardt was named the next coach of the Mustangs after a successful year at Coronado, a short drive from the Manitou Springs campus. The Manitou Springs athletic department did not respond to email or phone requests for confirmation, but Leonhardt is listed as the coach on the Mustangs program’s MaxPreps page.
Coronado went 20-10 in Leonhardt’s only year with the Cougars, which included a 3-2 run and semifinal berth at state. State finalist Palmer Ridge and eventual state champion Lewis-Palmer accounted for Coronado’s losses at Denver Coliseum. The year before Leonhardt took over, Coronado went 10-15 and did not qualify for postseason play.
According to a press release from Coronado announcing her hiring, Leonhardt previously assisted at Lewis-Palmer High School and coached Manitou Springs Middle School before leading the Cougars.
Manitou Springs went 9-13 last season and 6-6 in Tri-Peaks League play with a roster that featured just three seniors, two juniors, two sophomores and six freshmen, including Avah Armour who led the team with 169 kills and 55 blocks in her first season of high school volleyball.
Leonhardt will look to lead that group to the success she had as a Mustang, reaching state in 2007. The 2008 Manitou Springs graduate went on to play as a middle blocker at Charleston Southern before graduating from University of Colorado at Colorado Springs in 2014, according to a bio on Colorado Summit Volleyball Club’s website.