Manitou Springs has reportedly canceled its football season following a COVID-19 outbreak at the high school earlier this month.
According to reports from KRDO and KOAA, the district made the decision to forgo the rest of the season after the program was forced to cancel its third game of the season. The Mustangs were scheduled to travel to Alamosa on Friday.
According to the Colorado High School Activities Association, teams must compete in a minimum of four of six scheduled games to qualify for the postseason.
Since Manitou Springs did not compete in a varsity contest before the decision to cancel, the district will petition CHSAA to allow the team to compete in Season C, according to reports. If approved, Manitou Springs will join 12 other Class 2A programs that will play this spring.
On Oct. 6 Manitou Springs High School reported three confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, sending the district to a remote learning model. According to El Paso County Public Health, at least 12 cases were confirmed associated with the high school, marking the second-largest outbreak in the county.