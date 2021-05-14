PUEBLO - Seven months ago, the Manitou Springs football program didn’t know if it would see the field in 2020-21.
After opting to play the fall season, a COVID-19 outbreak shut the program down after just seven practices. But the community rallied around the Mustangs to petition the Colorado High School Activities Association to allow them to play in the spring Season C.
“There was a lot of frustration and a lot of hope from our guys,” Manitou Springs junior Isaiah Thomas said. “We got people together, sent letters to CHSAA, got all the coaches to get in contact with CHSAA and let them know that we deserve to be out here, and we deserve to play.”
Thomas and the Mustangs proved their point Friday with a double-overtime win over No. 2 Flatirons Academy for the 2020-21 spring season 2A football championship -- the program’s first state title since 1990.
The game came down to the final play in overtime with Flatirons attempting a walk-off two-point conversion to win the game, but quarterback Jacob Dube was stopped six-inches short of the goal line.
An eerie quiet came over the field as officials sorted out the pile at the goal line, but eventually signaled the play dead. The Manitou sideline erupted, and the student section stormed the field.
It was a statement not just for the program, but for the community that stuck by it through nearly a decade of losing seasons.
“We have kind of been the laughing stock of football the past couple years,” Thomas said. “But we knew coming in that we were something special, and to prove it in this game means so much.”
The past three seasons, Manitou Springs has a combined record of 9-19.
“I told the team in my pregame speech, even when we were 2-7 or 3-6 or 4-5, our community came out in droves and backed us and always supported us,” Manitou Springs coach Cory Archuleta said. “Our administration, our community, our school, everybody from top to bottom, we owed them. We owed them for keeping football alive in Manitou.”
The Mustangs got a taste of success at the state level a few months ago as the boys’ basketball team battled to the Class 3A semifinals, but ultimately lost to rival St. Mary’s. Many of the same stars, including Thomas, led the basketball team to success.
“The thing that I’ll remember from this year is getting that group of basketball kids, who had a ton of success, and they just came in and competed,” Archuleta said. “I think coach (Brian Vecchio) taught this group of kids how to compete and make a Final Four and those kids were still hungry. And to watch them compete and put us over the top by a half yard there is just crazy.”
Archuleta also credited the seniors, including Thomas, Joah Armour, Nathan Haas, Jesse Jorstad and Caden Harris, for sticking with the program through the good and bad, and building a culture and brotherhood that helped them overcome the odds to go from a 2-8 season a year ago, to a state championship.
“I am just so happy for our seniors,” junior quarterback Caleb Allen said. “For the last couple of years our football team struggled, so for them to come in and lead the way they did this year, they said all along we have one goal in mind, to be here and win it, and we did.”