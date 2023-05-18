Following Manitou Springs' first-round win over Elizabeth on May 12, senior forward Madrid Mack jokingly said she didn't want to talk about Kent Denver when asked about making a deep run in this year's 3A girls' soccer state playoffs.

The Sun Devils beat Manitou 10-0 in the state quarterfinals en route to a state title last year.

This year, however, Mack will likely be thrilled to talk about the Mustangs' match with the back-to-back defending champions.

Manitou toppled Kent Denver 2-1 Thursday evening in the state semifinals played at the University of Northern Colorado. The Mustangs advanced to the state championship match and will face the winner of the Jefferson Academy/Colorado Academy matchup played later Thursday evening.

All the scoring came in the first half.

Manitou has 11 seniors on its roster this season and the experience is paying off as the Mustangs are one game away from a perfect season, improving to 19-0 on the year.

The state championship will be played Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.