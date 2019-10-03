Manitou Springs senior midfielder Cullen Cote (7) passes the ball during their home game against Lamar on Thursday night. After a close game Lamar took the win with just 15 seconds left, when junior striker Omar Moreno scored on an assist right in front of the goal to give Lamar a 2-1 victory. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette)
Manitou Springs sophomore midfielder Anton Akse (19) races Lamar freshman defender Alexys Fernandez (19) to the ball during their home at Manitou Springs on Thursday night. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette)
Manitou Springs senior midfielder Cullen Cote (7) passes the ball during their home game against Lamar on Thursday night. After a close game Lamar took the win with just 15 seconds left, when junior striker Omar Moreno scored on an assist right in front of the goal to give Lamar a 2-1 victory. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette)
Manitou Springs sophomore midfielder Anton Akse (19) races Lamar freshman defender Alexys Fernandez (19) to the ball during their home at Manitou Springs on Thursday night. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette)
For most of the night, the Manitou Springs boys' soccer team appeared in control.
The Mustangs possessed the ball seemingly at least half of the time, produced good looks at the goal and kept Lamar on its toes. They also had a chance to potentially win the game late in the Class 3A Tri-Peaks League contest but the penalty kick attempt sailed above the crossbar.
The Savages took advantage. They moved the ball upfield. And with just 15 seconds left, junior striker Omar Moreno scored on an assist right in front of the goal to give Lamar a 2-1 victory Thursday night at Manitou Springs.
Manitou Springs senior midfielder Seamus Lowe (6) runs toward the ball as Lamar freshman defender Alexys Fernandez (19) kicks the ball upfield during their game at Manitou Springs High School on Thursday night. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette)
Manitou Springs junior forward Isaiah Thomas (11) jumps over Lamar freshman defender Alexys Fernandez during their home game against Lamar on Thursday night. After a close game Lamar took the win with just 15 seconds left, when junior striker Omar Moreno scored on an assist right in front of the goal to give Lamar a 2-1 victory. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette)
Manitou Springs sophomore midfielder Anton Akse (19) races Lamar freshman defender Alexys Fernandez (19) to the ball during their home at Manitou Springs on Thursday night. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette)
Manitou Springs junior forward Isaiah Thomas (11) runs into Lamar senior midfielder Rafael Chavez (9) during their game on Thursday night. After a close game Lamar took the win with just 15 seconds left, when junior striker Omar Moreno scored on an assist right in front of the goal to give Lamar a 2-1 victory. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette)
Manitou Springs sophomore midfielder Sean Lowe kicks the ball during their game against Lamar on Thursday night. After a close game Lamar took the win with just 15 seconds left, when junior striker Omar Moreno scored on an assist right in front of the goal to give Lamar a 2-1 victory. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette)
Manitou Springs junior forward Porter Fredrickson jumps for the ball during their game against Lamar on Thursday night. After a close game Lamar took the win with just 15 seconds left, when junior striker Omar Moreno scored on an assist right in front of the goal to give Lamar a 2-1 victory. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette)
Manitou Springs senior midfielder Cullen Cote (7) passes the ball during their home game against Lamar on Thursday night. After a close game Lamar took the win with just 15 seconds left, when junior striker Omar Moreno scored on an assist right in front of the goal to give Lamar a 2-1 victory. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette)
Manitou Springs junior forward Isaiah Thomas (11) jumps for the ball during their game against Lamar on Thursday night. After a close game Lamar took the win with just 15 seconds left, when junior striker Omar Moreno scored on an assist right in front of the goal to give Lamar a 2-1 victory. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette)
Manitou Springs senior midfielder Cullen Cote (7) kicks the ball down the field during their game on Thursday night. After a close game Lamar took the win with just 15 seconds left, when junior striker Omar Moreno scored on an assist right in front of the goal to give Lamar a 2-1 victory. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette)
Manitou Springs junior forward Porter Fredrickson (12) battles Lamar senior striker Cristian Gameros (8) for the ball during their game on Thursday night. After a close game Lamar took the win with just 15 seconds left, when junior striker Omar Moreno scored on an assist right in front of the goal to give Lamar a 2-1 victory. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette)
Manitou Springs junior forward Isaiah Thomas (11) fights for the ball during their game on Thursday night. After a close game Lamar took the win with just 15 seconds left, when junior striker Omar Moreno scored on an assist right in front of the goal to give Lamar a 2-1 victory. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette)
Lamar sits atop the league standings with a 3-0-0 record.
"It was a lucky night," Savages coach Jose Lozoya said.
With about 15 minutes left, a Lamar defender was called for a foul from behind. That set up an opportunity for junior forward Isaiah Thomas to put the Mustangs ahead.
But his shot went too high.
The Mustangs had their heads down when coach Ben Mack gave his postgame speech. His take: Learn from this loss and move forward. Thomas, however, was the last one to get up from the field while teammates consoled him.
"It wasn't just Isaiah," Mack said. "It happens. It was other players, too."
The Mustangs (6-2-1, 1-1-1) had plenty of opportunities but their shots either just missed the frame or the Lamar goalkeeper got his hands on them.
"We needed to win a lot earlier than in the final seconds," Mack said. "We had most of the possession. We knew how they were going to play. They play super direct. ... We talked about how to defend them, and I think we did pretty well."
In the 25th minute, Lamar was called for a foul from behind on senior forward Seamus Lowe — setting up a PK for senior Jezreal Sommers, who nailed his first goal of the season.
The Savages (6-3, 3-0) didn't score until the 53rd minute, when sophomore midfielder Samuel Reyez-Lopez headed in the ball from a corner kick.
"You just gotta do better," Mack said. "It's at that point in the season where we expect players to finish."
Chhun Sun is a sports reporter with an emphasis in preps. He joined The Gazette in April 2015 and covered public safety for three years before joining @gazettepreps staff. The Thailand-born Cambodian-American has been in journalism for nearly two decades.