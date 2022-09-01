Manitou Springs and St. Mary’s are no longer league foes, but the rivalry remains.
The Mustangs got the better of this year’s non-conference meeting, scoring a goal in each half to win 2-0 Thursday evening at the Grace Center.
“I think it’s awesome,” Manitou Springs coach Ben Mack said. “It’s St. Mary’s, so it always feels great to beat them.”
It was the first meeting in the series since the Pirates dropped from 3A to 2A in the offseason, separating the schools located eight miles apart.
Manitou Springs got an early start when Graham Beckam scored on a 14th-minute penalty kick. Junior Bowman Hall set up the goal, drawing a foul penalty in the box.
While the Mustangs scored just once in the first half, they had several early chances. Mack said his squad played well on St. Mary’s turf surface.
“We’ve been playing on a grass field and the field is pretty narrow, so we knew we were going to have some width,” Mack said. “We really were trying to work on getting behind their defense and getting good runs, right angles and stuff like that.”
Early into the second half, St. Mary’s defender Cesar Martinez-Diaz received a red card on a collision at midfield. This gave Manitou Springs a man advantage for the rest of the game.
And shortly after, the Mustangs capitalized. Junior Lukas Merz netted a goal on a corner kick, giving Manitou Springs an insurance goal in the 74th minute.
It only accounted for one goal, but the Mustangs dominated possession in the second half.
“We weren’t super happy with our first half; we thought we could play better,” Mack said. “We wanted to be really aggressive in the attack, so we changed formations into a 4-4-3 for more attacking prowess. We only got one but we had a lot of chances.”
Pirates coach Gregg Braha praised the performance of freshman goalkeeper Cole Sunday. Only 14 years old, Sunday made nearly a dozen key saves and prevented what should have been a few easy goals for the Mustangs.
“He’s as equipped, at 14, to play this game at the high-school level as anyone I’ve seen,” Braha said.
The Mustangs (3-0) are just one win shy of their 2021 win total. Manitou Springs went 4-11 last year, losing four contests by two goals or fewer.
Mack said he believes Thursday’s rivalry win is further momentum to build on his team’s strong start.
“You want the best for these kids and they’re working super hard: Last year was a tough year,” Mack said. “We’re not much different but we’re definitely different enough. The leadership this year has been very strong.”
As for St. Mary’s, the Pirates are 0-2. Braha thinks wins will come when they can find the line between being aggressive and causing unforced penalties.
“I think you have to temper the fact that rivalry games only come around once a season — you can’t play like this every game,” Braha said. “Normally this is a league game, so this was earlier than usual. But it will help us.”