The act may not fly in regular, everyday life, but creating chaos is a good thing for Manitou Springs baseball.
Coach Brandon DeMatto has a team full of experience, starting with senior Tate Christian in the two-hole. It's a squad full of guys who've had nothing but aggression stamped into their baseball minds.
The Mustangs charged past Evangelical Christian Academy, 16-6 in five innings Saturday thanks in large part to that mindset.
Junior Andrew Rhodes led off the game with a walk and proceeded to steal second. Then Christian did the same. Before long, Manitou had already built an eight-run lead in the top of the first inning with only a few hits needed to do so.
"Being aggressive on the base paths is just something that's been big since we were freshmen," Christian said. "We've been able to test the waters over the years and figure out what we could do. Then the new freshmen see it and it becomes normal for the team."
The Mustangs tacked on three more runs in the second inning before a four-run, fifth inning capped off the mercy-rule win.
DeMatto has always pressed base running into his player's mentality, but it's the boost in athleticism that's shined through already this year.
"We talk a ton as a program about creating our own luck and the base paths are the best place to do that," DeMatto said. "At the high school level, when you can create chaos, a lot of mistakes happen. We have a lot of multi-sport athletes — we have more speed than I've ever had as a coach."
The aggression at the plate bleeds into the rest of the Mustang way, too.
In the field, players aren't on their heels. They're ready to get the ball at a moment's notice and bring the feisty mindset with them.
At the plate, Manitou collected 12 hits, but also walked six times and reached base on a pair of hit-by-pitches.
The 5-1-1 start for the Mustangs is based on experience and knowing when the aggression fits — like stealing bases and charging balls in the field. But the real key is knowing when it doesn't — like breaking balls in the dirt or when the Eagles switched out catchers and the opportunities to steal lessened.
Next week could be a telling one.
The Classical Academy is ranked fifth by CHSAA in 3A, while the Mustangs are on the outside looking in at the top-10.
The two are scheduled to square off Thursday in Manitou before the Mustangs face off in a doubleheader with Buena Vista Saturday.
Create chaos and good things can happen. DeMatto and his team believe in it, and the results so far have been hard to argue against.