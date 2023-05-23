COMMERCE CITY - Led by 11 seniors, many who have played together since kindergarten, the Manitou Mustangs rode a perfect 19-0 season heading into Tuesday night's Class 3A state soccer final against Jefferson Academy, the first state final in program history.

Sadly, for the community clad in green and gold, the Mustangs suffered their first loss, 3-0, against Jefferson Academy on Tuesday at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Though their record now reads 19-1 and the team held up the silver trophy instead of the gold, the impact of this year's team had is a win in any book.

"We kind of put Manitou soccer on that map a little bit," Manitou coach Ben Mack said. "A lot of people who aren't soccer fans started talking around town, in coffee shops and all over the place. Really what I'm hoping it does is it inspires those young kids,' Hey I want to be like them, I want to be a soccer player.' and hopefully continue to build our program and give us more numbers and more depth."

Lack of depth was a point of emphasis for Mack following the match. Top-seeded Jefferson Academy found better ways to attack the Mustangs in the second half, he said. With fewer subs while playing on the large field at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, the problems were exacerbated.

"We're just not very deep. We only really have one sub that we really trust to use a lot, a lot of the other ones are really brand new to soccer in general," he said.

The Jaguars tested the Mustangs' back line early and often but Manitou's sophomore goalkeeper Nici Sharon kept her team in the match with big saves in the eighth, 22nd and 30th minutes.

"I can help (prevent us) from losing the game and this was the last game of the the season no matter what, so just give it my all and put everything I've learned in the season into this game and just talk as much as I can and just put everything on the field," Sharon said about her mentality during the match.

Manitou gained momentum in its attack in the last 10 minutes of the first half, finding success in the midfield, however the Mustangs couldn't finish their opportunities.

Jefferson Academy made adjustments at halftime and began to exploit weaknesses in Manitou's defense. And despite more heroics from Sharon, a Mustangs' turnover led to the game's first goal from Jaguars senior Kate Runyon just under 10 minutes in the second half.

Runyon scored again about 10 minutes later with a low strike into the left corner of the net. Jefferson Academy senior AllieJo Kirkpatrick scored the team's third goal with 6 minutes remaining.

Following the match, the Mustangs, many with tears in their eyes, turned to cheer and celebrate the Manitou faithful that had supported them all season. Fans who brought signs that said "Believe" embraced, comforted and celebrated their historic soccer team after the fact.

"The team has been great for the community, lots of Manitou Springs folks showed up for this game, never been to the finals before," said Sharon's dad Jack. "The team did a great job, 19-0 going into this, great teamwork. A lot of these kids have played together for years. Really good defense and we just got beat by a fantastic team in Jefferson Academy. Kudos to them...(Nici's) a confident young lady, she's got good skills, again, a great defense with her, she made a lot of saves, a lot of tough saves. She showed a lot of heart...very, very proud of her."