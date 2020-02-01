A louder voice led to the biggest game of Lucas Moerman’s high school basketball career.
“I am a little bit quieter, a little more shy,” the Doherty senior said after he led the Spartans to a 56-41 Class 5A Colorado Springs Metro League win at Rampart on Saturday.
“That’s definitely something I’ve been working on and doing better at this point.”
The 6-foot-10 Air Force commit scored 32 points, a career high according to MaxPreps, 13 rebounds and five blocks. Earlier in the season, the Rams’ 1-3-1 zone held Moerman to 13 points and handed the Spartans (8-9, 4-3) one of their league losses.
Saturday, he had 14 points at halftime after speaking up following a couple of missed shots from the perimeter. He pointed out the Spartans had started to settle, suggesting they start to look inside. His demand, in a barely raised voice, sounded good to his coach.
“He’s a gentle giant type of kid,” Eric Steinert said. “He’s such a great team guy that I don’t think he realizes sometimes that, no, we want you to be selfish. If we get three or four missed threes in a row, we’re not willing to live with that. Get a paint touch.”
Moerman was so efficient early in the second half, scoring 12 of the Spartans’ 17 third-quarter points, that Rampart coach J’on St. Clair had little choice but to go to a man defense.
“Once we got them into man, we definitely knew it was our game,” Steinert said. “We’ve been playing pretty good man offense lately, patient offense. Our kids did a really, really good job controlling the tempo of the second half.”
Early, the Spartans were playing into Rampart’s hands.
The Rams took advantage of Doherty’s too-compact matchup 2-3 zone, hitting four 3-pointers in the first quarter, while the Spartans struggled to break down the host’s zone that picked up just beyond midcourt. Rampart led 14-12 after the first quarter led by Dante Wydra, who hit two of his three 3-pointers and scored six of his team-high 11 points in the first quarter.
“In our matchup, we’re supposed to be playing the perimeter and letting Lucas beat up things at the rim, and we just weren’t doing that,” Steinert said.
The Spartans led by one at the half before Moerman took over, scoring Doherty’s final 10 points of the third quarter and giving the visitors a seven-point lead to start the fourth.
“Once we got in the flow of things, we started executing it and they had to get out of it,” he said.
He added a dunk, his fourth of the night, early in the fourth and helped the Spartans put the game away with four free throws to set a career high after a 28-point game last season.
“That’s one thing I’ve been working on is just demanding the ball,” Moerman said.
“I need to push myself into that, and today was just me enforcing that and pushing through.”
Saturday was a good start for the kid who’s going to have to speak up on a college basketball court at a service academy.
“I caught it,” Steinert said, acknowledging his post’s midgame message to teammates.
“I think it affected the game.”