Palmer Ridge went three for three in title games at the 3A level, but its first foray into 4A fell four quarters short.
And they were four full, miserable-in-every-way type of quarters.
Loveland rode its running game and six turnovers to a 42-6 victory in the 4A football championship game Friday night at the Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl at CSU-Pueblo where only sparse attendance was permitted because of COVID-19.
Five of those turnovers came on interceptions of Colorado State commit Luke McAllister, who was pressured throughout the game.
The Indians didn’t officially attempt a pass in the game, because, why bother? They marched 60 yards in 16 plays on the first possession that took 8 minutes, 29 seconds. Loveland then scored on drives of 55 and 70 yards. Jadyn Tafoya scored the first touchdown from 2 yards. Joe Killian got in from 11 and Zack Rakowsky plunged in from 3 and 4 yards.
Meanwhile, Loveland was disrupting everything Palmer Ridge (6-1) tried to do offensively. The Bears threw two interceptions, lost a fumble and were stopped on downs near midfield. And those were just four of the first five possessions.
Loveland, the 2018 4A champion, built a 28-0 lead early in the third quarter. At one point in the first half it led 252-68 in total yards.
This was foreign territory for the Bears, who had finished the last three seasons victorious at the 3A level. This year coach Tom Pulford’s team bumped up in classifications and marched right back into the final with playoff wins over Pine Creek and Fountain-Fort Carson.
The loss snaps a 10-game winning streak for the Bears.
