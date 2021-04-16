After a three-year hiatus, state championship coach Jeff Beatty will be back on the sideline, this time at Coronado, the school announced Friday.
“It is with great anticipation that I embark on this opportunity to coach one of the storied basketball programs in the area. After taking the last three years off from coaching to start and reinvigorate construction programs in the region, I just could not stay away from coaching any longer,” Beatty said in a statement. “I am excited to dive into the opportunity to coach at Coronado.”
As the longtime girls’ basketball coach at Mesa Ridge Beatty led the Grizzlies to a 4A state championship in 2014 and coached local phenom and 2020 WNBA 13th overall pick Kylee Shook.
In his final season at Mesa Ridge, the Grizzlies finished 23-4 with an appearance in the state Final Four. Beatty was 151-31 in his eight seasons with the Grizzlies.
Coronado was 9-5 in the 2021 season and finished second in the CSML South standings, an improved mark from 2019-20 where the Cougars went 7-17. Coronado qualified for the 2021 state tournament as a No. 21 seed, but was knocked out in the first round by No. 12 Mead.
The Cougars will return its top contributor next year, sophomore Allie Leisher who averaged 13.2 points per game, and 5.2 rebounds.