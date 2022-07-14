Doherty High School, and the high school swim scene across the area, have lost a beloved coach.

Lauren "Murphy" Barry, the Spartan boys' and girls' swim coach and former graduate of Palmer, died at age 31 years on the morning of June 30. She's survived by her mother, Debra, and father, Jack.

"Murphy came to us based on the entire city reaching out and recommending her," Doherty athletic director Stephanie Leasure said. "As soon as you meet her, she was so happy and gregarious. Anything that could ever be done for our kids, she did."

For Ana Rojas, the leader of last year's girls' team, it was the little things.

Before meets, Barry would sit with her and her teammates, fresh off watching "Remember the Titans" — it was her favorite thing to do before competitions.

She'd pass on the lessons of perseverance from the film, as well as tips for each swimmer in their heat, seeking to calm nerves before the team did their chant and hit the water.

When Rojas faced unique dietary restrictions, Barry would make meals that catered to her for road meets, helping her to avoid the fears of going to another city and being left without food.

Before long, other students at schools without swim programs were making their way to Doherty to compete under Barry — she knew how to impact the swimming community in a unique way.

"She never made me feel like swimming defined me," Rojas said. "She always cared more about us as people. When I was younger and at away meets with my parents, she'd even send pictures of my dog to cheer me up and clear my mind.

She even opened my Purdue acceptance letter with me when my parents were out of town."

After her death, Barry's parents came together with the teams and wrote notes and told stories about the woman who impacted their lives in various ways.

They've also established a memorial scholarship in her name, to be given to a swimmer for Doherty who also makes an impact with the Pikes Peak YMCA — a place Debra has long impacted swimmers, just like Murphy did.

For those looking to contribute to the scholarship in lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Leasure at 4515 Barnes Road, 80917.