The Gazette’s Brent Briggeman, Hugh Johnson and Luke Zahlmann along with photographer Parker Siebold are at Ball Arena for the finals of the state wrestling tournament on Saturday night.

We will keep this site updated with the latest results from the matches, which begin at 6 p.m. and include 19 athletes from the Pikes Peak region.

Girls 100- Doherty sophomore Katey Valdez defeats Adams City's Phoebe Gutierrez via 9-7 decision to win state

Girls 105- Fountain-Fort Carson senior Alexsys Jacquez defeats Vista Ridge sophomore Hayden Newberg

Two of the matches on the girls’ side include an all-area final – Fountain-Fort Carson’s Alexsys Jaquez and Vista Ridge’s Hayden Newberg at 105 pounds and Discovery Canyon’s Mia Hargrove and Widefield’s Amaya Hinojosa at 135 pounds.

Discovery Canyon’s girls sit second place in points entering the finals with 114 points, trailing Chatfield’s 115.

The top contending boys’ team from the region is Pine Creek in third place in 5A at 111.5 points, though they are a distant contender to powerhouse Pomona, which has already accumulated 255.5 points in search of its seventh consecutive title.

FINALISTS FROM THE PIKES PEAK REGION

BOYS

5A

215 – Nate King, Pine Creek

4A

138 – Isaiah Blackmon, Lewis-Palmer

157 – Javani Majoor, Falcon

175 – Solomon Arnds, Vista Ridge

285 – Matthew Moore, Mesa Ridge

3A

190 – Wesley Reeves, Manitou Springs

2A

126 Anthony Isek, St. Mary’s

150 Dominick Cuccinelli, St. Mary’s

GIRLS

100 – Katey Valdez, Doherty

105 – Alexsys Jacquez, Fountain-Fort Carson/Hayden Newberg, Vista Ridge

115 – Mia Hargrove Discovery Canyon/Amaya Hinojosa, Widefield

125 – Isabella Cross, Mesa Ridge

135 – Adrianna Lopez, Discovery Canyon

145 – Janida Garcia, Discovery Canyon

155 – Victoria Guinard, Discovery Canyon

190 – Taylor Knox, Calhan

235 – Ciera Monger, Calhan

