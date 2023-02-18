The Gazette’s Brent Briggeman, Hugh Johnson and Luke Zahlmann along with photographer Parker Siebold are at Ball Arena for the finals of the state wrestling tournament on Saturday night.
We will keep this site updated with the latest results from the matches, which begin at 6 p.m. and include 19 athletes from the Pikes Peak region.
Girls 100- Doherty sophomore Katey Valdez defeats Adams City's Phoebe Gutierrez via 9-7 decision to win state
Girls 105- Fountain-Fort Carson senior Alexsys Jacquez defeats Vista Ridge sophomore Hayden Newberg
Two of the matches on the girls’ side include an all-area final – Fountain-Fort Carson’s Alexsys Jaquez and Vista Ridge’s Hayden Newberg at 105 pounds and Discovery Canyon’s Mia Hargrove and Widefield’s Amaya Hinojosa at 135 pounds.
Discovery Canyon’s girls sit second place in points entering the finals with 114 points, trailing Chatfield’s 115.
The top contending boys’ team from the region is Pine Creek in third place in 5A at 111.5 points, though they are a distant contender to powerhouse Pomona, which has already accumulated 255.5 points in search of its seventh consecutive title.
FINALISTS FROM THE PIKES PEAK REGION
BOYS
5A
215 – Nate King, Pine Creek
4A
138 – Isaiah Blackmon, Lewis-Palmer
157 – Javani Majoor, Falcon
175 – Solomon Arnds, Vista Ridge
285 – Matthew Moore, Mesa Ridge
3A
190 – Wesley Reeves, Manitou Springs
2A
126 Anthony Isek, St. Mary’s
150 Dominick Cuccinelli, St. Mary’s
GIRLS
100 – Katey Valdez, Doherty
105 – Alexsys Jacquez, Fountain-Fort Carson/Hayden Newberg, Vista Ridge
115 – Mia Hargrove Discovery Canyon/Amaya Hinojosa, Widefield
125 – Isabella Cross, Mesa Ridge
135 – Adrianna Lopez, Discovery Canyon
145 – Janida Garcia, Discovery Canyon
155 – Victoria Guinard, Discovery Canyon
190 – Taylor Knox, Calhan
235 – Ciera Monger, Calhan
