Landon Vidmar knew what was coming.
The senior watched enough tape with the Lancer's defensive unit to know when the out route was coming from Palmer's slot receivers.
Vidmar jumped the route right on time to overcome Liberty's opening-drive turnover on downs in the Lancers' 10-6 win over the Terrors at Garry Berry Stadium on Thursday.
His five-yard interception return for a touchdown was just a piece of the team's standout night on the defensive side of the ball.
Vidmar's appearance in such a consequential play was also a part of what's driving Liberty — a group of players who have put in hours on junior varsity just for a chance to have an impact.
After going winless last year, the Lancers are now 3-3.
"He put in three years on junior varsity before this year," coach Erick Gossage said of Vidmar. "He dedicated himself and it shows. We repped that play all week and he wasn't going to miss that."
It wasn't until the final drive that Palmer broke through on sophomore Thomas Pickern's 23-yard touchdown pass to fellow sophomore Julian Horsey.
Palmer breaks through on a 23-yard pass from Pickern to Horsey to make it 10-6 with 1:36 left after a bad 2-PT conversion
Before that play, Liberty had forced more punts than their opponent had drives into the Lancers' territory.
It was reminiscent of last week's 51-0 win over Hinkley in which the Liberty defense allowed the visitors past midfield just once.
Every game has a handful of plays that determine the outcome — Gossage would tell you the number is five. His team overcame an interception and multiple fumbled snaps to push the balance the Lancers' way.
"I had my team's back and my teammates would do the same for me," Vidmar said. "Our defense knew what to expect because we put the film time in. We haven't had a winning season yet, and this is so exciting."
Against Gateway earlier this month, the Lancers fell prey to those mistakes. A missed snap on a punt and an interception and fumble return for touchdowns put them away before they had a chance.
Liberty is learning each week, but it has grown from past years also.
"These kids have all been through adversity," Gossage said. "They know what it's like to go 0-10 and hear the negativity in the hallways.
"They've never stopped though, they've kept growing and working. It's really fun to see."
Palmer called a timeout with around 90 seconds to play and third down looming.
Gossage told his team to trust the film once more and wait on the snap count to draw an encroachment. That too worked to put the Lancers in victory formation once more.
It's been a long time coming. Just ask Vidmar.