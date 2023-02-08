Allison Van Milligan made the trip to the Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center in Thornton on Wednesday to watch her younger sister compete in the state finals.

Afterward, the proud older sibling got a photo with the "champ," the new top dog in 4A Girls 1 meter diving, Liberty's Ashley Van Milligan.

"I'm really excited. It was a big goal of mine this year to win state and doing that I was very proud and I felt very accomplished with myself. But I know the day started out a little rough and it was kind of nerve-wracking toward the end. It came down to our last dive," Ashley said. "It's kind of stressful, but we worked through and I'm really happy with how I did today."

Ashley's rocky start came on her third dive when some judges felt she broke position. She was in fourth after her fifth dive. However, the Liberty senior said she was able to calm herself down and focus on controlling what she could control. In the end, she beat the field by nearly 40 points with a final score of 508.35.

Ashley had previously placed eighth and sixth at state in her freshman and junior years. With Rampart's Ivy Buckley, the previous state winner, moving out to Georgia, Ashley challenged herself to take the gold this year.

As a result, Colorado Springs remains the home of the 4A diving crown. Buckley's sister Maggie took the title two years ago.

"I love Ivy and Maggie because they were the previous holders of the state title," Ashley said. "Both of them came from the club that I dive for and so keeping that title within our club is kind of a cool thing. And I'm proud that I was able to do that."

Ashley wasn't the only Lancer present at the state tournament. Sophomore Teva McCrary placed 10th and junior Avery Turner took 18th.

It was also a special day for Liberty diving coach Lexie Barker who took home coach of the year honors alongside Ashley who was named diver of the year.

"I am so proud of them. I literally was an emotional wreck the entire meet," Barker said. "It's cool because it feels like I've come full circle now which is kind of cool because I got diver of the year and stuff when I was in high school. And then now I coached somebody who's also diver of the year."

Outside of Liberty, Cheyenne Mountain senior Paige Tupea took sixth place and Coronado senior Paige Henry placed 19th.