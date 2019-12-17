MONUMENT - Giving Liberty’s Josiah Sewell an open look is a dangerous decision, as the Lewis-Palmer boys’ basketball team found out Tuesday in a 63-52 home loss to the Lancers.
The Liberty junior scored 14 of his game-high 18 points in the second half — 12 of those on 3-pointers — and Liberty (2-4) handed the Rangers (5-1) their first loss of the season.
“Once I make one, it’s kind of over from there,” Sewell said.
That first 3-pointer came midway through the third. He hit another 40 seconds later to make it 42-23.
“The reality is, when you give a guy his first look and it goes in, (the hoop) just gets bigger,” Lewis-Palmer coach Bill Benton said. “He gets confidence. He is a good shooter. I think once you’re there in that zone, then it doesn’t matter if there’s a hand up.”
His third try came a couple of steps behind the arc and went down to end a 5-0 Lewis-Palmer spurt.
Ranger junior Eddie Speller Jr. scored six straight points to cut the lead to 10 with 5 minutes to play, but Sewell answered with a hanging reverse layup and sunk his fourth and final triple about a minute later to push the lead back to 15.
“Tonight we had some guys that were on some runs,” Liberty coach Roy Vieux said. “That’s what the game of basketball is, it’s a segment of runs. They had runs tonight.”
Lewis-Palmer closed to within eight with 2 minutes left, but Sewell found Jordan McKay for a bucket before Jacob Ogrodny and Landen Dvorsky iced the game from the free-throw line.
Liberty broke the game open behind an 18-4 advantage in the second quarter. The Lancers’ 1-2-2 defense forced more than a handful of early turnovers, as Dvorsky, the player atop the zone, dropped in to pester the Ranger bigs in the high post, which allowed Sewell and the other wings to stay home and jump passing lanes.
“We always stay out just in case that pass does happen, which it did,” Sewell said. “So we got a lot of steals off of that.”
Benton said the game will go down as a learning experience for a team that’s replacing all five starters from last year’s Class 4A state championship run. Speller and Colin Westfall, two of the only players who saw varsity action last year, led the Rangers with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
“If we learn from this, we’re going to be fine,” Benton said. “I truly believe this group will learn from this.”
Sewell didn’t see any varsity action as a sophomore, but he’s started fast as a junior. The combo guard led the Lancers in a loss to Rampart with 23 points on 8-of-10 shooting, including 4 of 5 from deep, earlier this season, and he came up big again Tuesday.
“I was waiting for the opportunity, and they gave it to me,” Sewell said. “So I just had to take it.”