Liberty senior defenseman Jeff Koch has been named Gatorade Colorado Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year, officials announced Friday morning.
Koch is the third boys’ soccer player from Liberty to receive the honor. Last week, he was named the Gazette Preps Boys’ Soccer Peak Performer of the Year.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defenseman is one of 51 recipients of the award nationally, and has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a youth sports organization of his choosing.
Koch was instrumental in Liberty’s historic run to the 5A semifinals and its undefeated regular-season campaign. He scored three goals and four assists, and helped the defense secure five shutouts and allow just nine goals on the season.
Gatorade chose Koch for more than his talents on the field. The announcement cited his academic achievement and community service off the field. Graduating with a weighted 3.75 GPA at Liberty, Koch is off to play soccer at Southern Methodist University.
Koch is the second Season C athlete from the Pikes Peak region to be awarded Gatorade Player of the Year, and marks the third consecutive year the Gatorade Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year has hailed from the Pikes Peak region. Rampart senior Anjelina Starck was announced the Girls’ Volleyball Gatorade Player of the Year last month. Air Academy’s Thad Dewing won the boys’ soccer honor two years in a row, 2018-19 and 2019-20.