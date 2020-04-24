Liberty senior Lydia Marshall reacts outside her home during a surprise parade and celebration with coaches, faculty, friends, and family to honor Liberty High School athletes who are signing Letters of Intent to play college sports in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Friday, April 24, 2020. Marshall signed her Letter of Intent to play basketball at Friends University. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)