One of the most memorable days in a student-athlete's career is signing a National Letter of Intent.
But with ongoing coronavirus concerns it was clear that many seniors would not have the opportunity to celebrate signing day with coaches, peers and teammates.
So Liberty High School’s new athletic director stepped in.
Lianne Thiessen, who took over as AD just two months ago, planned a signing day parade for the Liberty athletes who did not have an opportunity to participate in an official celebration at school.
For two days a 15-car convoy drove from house to house in District 20, delivering signs, hand-written letters and treats to Lancer signees.
042520-sports-athletes 23.jpg
Liberty senior Carolyn Naftanel hugs friend and fellow teammate Cortney Cowles during a surprise parade and celebration with coaches, faculty, friends, and family in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Naftanel signed her Letter of Intent to play soccer at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools the athletics' department at Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars and celebrations. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Chancey Bush The Gazette
042520-sports-athletes 03.jpg
Liberty senior Jammin Henry is given a surprise parade and celebration Thursday in Colorado Springs. Henry signed his letter of intent to play football at Bethel University.
Chancey Bush, The Gazette
042520-news-athletes 01.jpg
Liberty senior Mussa Pene is hugged by his mother Flora Pene as he is honored with a surprise parade outside his home with coaches, faculty, friends, and family in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Pene signed to play football at the University of Nebraska. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools the athletics' department at Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars and celebrations. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Chancey Bush The Gazette
042520-news-athletes 02.jpg
Janelle Slocum, left, and Meghan Talamalii, right, cheer for their friend Katelyn McMoore, a senior at Liberty High School, during a surprise parade and celebration with coaches, faculty, friends, and family in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Friday, April 24, 2020. McMoore signed her Letter of Intent to play volleyball and run track at UCCS. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools the athletics' department at Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars and celebrations. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Chancey Bush The Gazette
042520-sports-athletes 01.jpg
Liberty senior Carolyn Naftanel, middle, reacts outside her home with friends and teammates Kimmy McKinney, left, Cortney Cowles, right, during a surprise parade and celebration with coaches, faculty, friends and family Thursday in Colorado Springs. Naftanel signed her letter of intent to play soccer at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction.
Chancey Bush, The Gazette
042520-sports-athletes 05.jpg
Liberty senior Lydia Marshall reacts outside her home during a surprise parade and celebration with coaches, faculty, friends, and family to honor Liberty High School athletes who are signing Letters of Intent to play college sports in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Friday, April 24, 2020. Marshall signed her Letter of Intent to play basketball at Friends University. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Chancey Bush The Gazette
042520-sports-athletes 02.jpg
Liberty senior Kimmy McKinney reacts outside her home during a a surprise parade and celebration outside her home with coaches, faculty, friends, and family in Peyton, Colo., on Thursday, April 23, 2020. McKinney signed her Letter of Intent to play soccer at Oklahoma Baptist University. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools the athletics' department at Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars and celebrations. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Chancey Bush The Gazette
042520-sports-athletes 04.jpg
Liberty High School faculty, coaches friends, and family honor senior student athletes who are signing their Letters of Intent to play college sports in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Friday, April 24, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Chancey Bush The Gazette
042520-sports-athletes 06.jpg
Liberty senior Carolyn Naftanel reacts outside her home during a a surprise parade and celebration with coaches, faculty, friends, and family in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Naftanel signed her Letter of Intent to play soccer at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools the athletics' department at Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars and celebrations. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Chancey Bush The Gazette
042520-sports-athletes 07.jpg
Liberty senior Elias Alexander gets sprayed with silly string from his little sister Sole' Alexander, 12, during a surprise parade and celebration with coaches, faculty, friends, and family in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Alexander signed his Letter of Intent to play football at Dakota State University in South Dakota. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools the athletics' department at Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars and celebrations. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Chancey Bush The Gazette
042520-sports-athletes 08.jpg
Liberty senior Mussa Pene smiles outside his home with his family as he is being honored with a surprise parade outside his home with coaches, faculty, friends, and family in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Pene signed to play football at the University of Nebraska. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools the athletics' department at Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars and celebrations. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Chancey Bush The Gazette
042520-sports-athletes 09.jpg
Lisa Scott, college and career counselor, shows her support to senior student athletes during a surprise parade and celebration with coaches, faculty, friends, and family to honor Liberty High School athletes who are signing Letters of Intent to play college sports in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Chancey Bush The Gazette
042520-sports-athletes 10.jpg
Liberty senior Cortney Cowles hugs Lianne Thiessen, assistant principal and Athletic and activities director, outside her home during a a surprise parade and celebration with coaches, faculty, friends, and family in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Cowles signed her Letter of Intent to play soccer at CSU-Pueblo. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools the athletics' department at Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars and celebrations. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Chancey Bush The Gazette
042520-sports-athletes 11.jpg
Liberty senior Malachi Salus hugs head football coach Erick Gossage with faculty, friends, and family as they honor him with a surprise parade outside his home in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Salus signed his Letter of Intent to play football at Western Colorado University in Gunnison. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools the athletics' department at Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars and celebration. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Chancey Bush The Gazette
042520-sports-athletes 12.jpg
Coaches, faculty, friends, and family honor Liberty High School senior athletes that signed their Letter of Intents to play college sports during a celebration parade in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Friday, April 24, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools the athletics' department at Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars and celebrations. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Chancey Bush The Gazette
042520-sports-athletes 13.jpg
Coaches, faculty, friends, and family honor Liberty High School senior athletes that signed their Letter of Intents to play college sports during a celebration parade in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Friday, April 24, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools the athletics' department at Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars and celebrations. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Chancey Bush The Gazette
042520-sports-athletes 14.jpg
Julie Sandal, counseling secretary at Liberty High School, shows her support to senior student athletes during a surprise parade and celebration with coaches, faculty, friends, and family to honor Liberty High School athletes who are signing Letters of Intent to play college sports in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Friday, April 24, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Chancey Bush The Gazette
042520-sports-athletes 15.jpg
Liberty senior Kimmy McKinney hugs principal Alan Thimmig outside her home during a a surprise parade and celebration with coaches, faculty, friends, and family in Peyton, Colo., on Thursday, April 23, 2020. McKinney signed her Letter of Intent to play soccer at Oklahoma Baptist University. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools the athletics' department at Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars and celebrations. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Chancey Bush The Gazette
042520-sports-athletes 16.jpg
Fellow friends of Liberty senior Malachi Salus honor him with a surprise parade outside his home in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Salus signed his Letter of Intent to play football at Western Colorado University in Gunnison. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools the athletics' department at Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars and celebration. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Chancey Bush The Gazette
042520-sports-athletes 17.jpg
The Smith family shows their support to senior Kimmy McKinney during a surprise parade and celebration with coaches, faculty, friends, and family to honor Liberty High School athletes who are signing Letters of Intent to play college sports in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Chancey Bush The Gazette
042520-sports-athletes 18.jpg
Liberty senior Lydia Marshall reacts outside her home during a surprise parade and celebration with coaches, faculty, friends, and family to honor Liberty High School athletes who are signing Letters of Intent to play college sports in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Friday, April 24, 2020. Marshall signed her Letter of Intent to play basketball at Friends University. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Chancey Bush The Gazette
042520-sports-athletes 19.jpg
Liberty senior Mussa Pene smiles outside his home with his family as he is honored Thursday by coaches, faculty, friends and family with a surprise parade outside his home in Colorado Springs. Pene signed to play football at the University of Nebraska.
Chancey Bush, The Gazette
042520-sports-athletes 20.jpg
Liberty senior Carolyn Naftanel hugs friends a surprise parade and celebration with coaches, faculty, friends, and family in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Naftanel signed her Letter of Intent to play soccer at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools the athletics' department at Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars and celebrations. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Chancey Bush The Gazette
042520-sports-athletes 21.jpg
Liberty senior Mike Cornelius is given a surprise parade and celebration with coaches, faculty, friends, and family in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Cornelius signed his Letter of Intent to play football at St. Olaf College in Minnesota. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools the athletics' department at Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars and celebrations. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Chancey Bush The Gazette
042520-sports-athletes 22.jpg
Lisa Scott, college and career counselor, shows her support to senior student athletes during a surprise parade and celebration with coaches, faculty, friends, and family to honor Liberty High School athletes who are signing Letters of Intent to play college sports in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Chancey Bush The Gazette
042520-sports-athletes 24.jpg
Coaches, faculty, friends and family honor Liberty High School senior athletes who signed letter of intent to play college sports during a celebration parade Thursday in Colorado Springs.
Chancey Bush, The Gazette
042520-sports-athletes 25.jpg
Liberty senior Rees Hagler reacts outside her home during a surprise parade and celebration with coaches, faculty, friends, and family to honor Liberty High School athletes who are signing Letters of Intent to play college sports in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Friday, April 24, 2020. Hagler signed her Letter of Intent to compete in gymnastics at Rutgers University. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Chancey Bush The Gazette
042520-sports-athletes 26.jpg
Liberty High School faculty, coaches friends, and family honor senior student athletes who are signing their Letters of Intent to play college sports in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Friday, April 24, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Chancey Bush The Gazette
042520-sports-athletes 27.jpg
Liberty senior Kimmy McKinney hugs her best friend Jenna Smith, 18, outside her home during a a surprise parade and celebration with coaches, faculty, friends, and family in Peyton, Colo., on Thursday, April 23, 2020. McKinney signed her Letter of Intent to play soccer at Oklahoma Baptist University. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools the athletics' department at Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars and celebrations. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Chancey Bush The Gazette
042520-sports-athletes 28.jpg
Liberty senior Malachi Salus reacts as coaches, faculty, friends, and family honor him with a surprise parade outside his home in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Salus signed his Letter of Intent to play football at Western Colorado University in Gunnison. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools the athletics' department at Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars and celebration. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Chancey Bush The Gazette
042520-sports-athletes 29.jpg
Liberty senior Kimmy McKinney hugs her best friend Jenna Smith, 18, outside her home during a a surprise parade and celebration with coaches, faculty, friends, and family in Peyton, Colo., on Thursday, April 23, 2020. McKinney signed her Letter of Intent to play soccer at Oklahoma Baptist University. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools the athletics' department at Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars and celebrations. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Chancey Bush The Gazette
042520-sports-athletes 30.jpg
Liberty senior Jammin Henry is given a surprise parade and celebration with coaches, faculty, friends, and family in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Henry signed his Letter of Intent to play football at Bethel University. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools the athletics' department at Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars and celebrations. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Chancey Bush The Gazette
042520-sports-athletes 31.jpg
Sole' Alexander, 12, sprays her brother Elias Alexander with silly string during a surprise parade and celebration honoring him Thursday in Colorado Spring.
Chancey Bush, The Gazette
042520-sports-athletes 32.jpg
Liberty senior Katelyn McMoore reacts outside her home during a surprise parade and celebration with coaches, faculty, friends, and family to honor Liberty High School athletes who are signing Letters of Intent to play college sports in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Friday, April 24, 2020. McMoore signed her Letter of Intent to play volleyball and compete in track at UCCS. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Chancey Bush The Gazette
042520-sports-athletes 33.jpg
Liberty senior Agustin Rivas reacts outside his home during a surprise parade and celebration with coaches, faculty, friends, and family to honor Liberty High School athletes who are signing Letters of Intent to play college sports in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Friday, April 24, 2020. Rivas signed his Letter of Intent to play basketball at Doane University. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Chancey Bush The Gazette
042520-sports-athletes 34.jpg
Liberty senior Jaden Knight reacts as she steps outside her home during a surprise parade and celebration with coaches, faculty, friends, and family to honor Liberty High School athletes who are signing Letters of Intent to play college sports in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Friday, April 24, 2020. Knight signed her Letter of Intent to run cross country and track at Fort Lewis College. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Chancey Bush The Gazette
042520-sports-athletes 35.jpg
Liberty senior Kylan Crafts-Thimmig poses for photos outside his home during a surprise parade and celebration with coaches, faculty, friends, and family to honor Liberty High School athletes who are signing Letters of Intent to play college sports in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Friday, April 24, 2020. Crafts-Thimming signed his Letter of Intent to play soccer at Buena Vista University. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools Liberty High School delivered the celebrations to honor the athletic achievements of the students with a parade of cars. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Chancey Bush The Gazette
042520-sports-athletes 36.jpg
Liberty High School faculty, coaches friends, and family honor senior student athletes who are signing their Letters of Intent to play college sports in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Friday, April 24, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Chancey Bush The Gazette
“I think we have to be creative in these times,” Thiessen said. “I think it’s important to try and honor them the way that we can. If we have to think outside the box in terms of social distancing and those kinds of things, well that’s what we have to do to make them feel special.”
With spring sports officially canceled, as announced by CHSAA on Tuesday, the signing day parade was Thiessen’s first big project as the school’s new athletic director – her dream job.
The convoy of teachers, administrators, coaches and friends traveled to 15 different houses Thursday and Friday honoring each athlete with a chorus of car horns and cheers while practicing social distancing.
“I had no idea. I was shocked and speechless coming out here,” said Carolyn Naftanel, who signed to play soccer at Colorado Mesa. “It was super cool. I love our school and we haven’t seen any other school doing this around town and it just makes us feel super special with everything going on.”
Naftanel was one of three Liberty girls’ soccer players surprised on Thursday. It was the first time they'd seen coaches or teammates since the second week of March.
“It’s really nice to know we have all this support and love from the school even though we haven’t been in the classroom,” said Cortney Cowles, a CSU-Pueblo signee.
“It’s our senior year and we are missing out on a lot of things that seniors get to do, so having at least one thing for everyone to come together and celebrate is really neat,” said Kimmy McKinney, who signed to play soccer at Oklahoma Baptist. “It’s amazing and makes us so happy.”
Katelyn McMoore missed an extra-special signing celebration with her school as she signed a National Letter of Intent as a dual-sport athlete, picking UCCS for volleyball and track & field.
“My main goal going into high school was to try to continue both of my sports and get a scholarship for both sports,” McMoore said. “So this was so special. I really wasn’t expecting this at all, especially with these hard times and really not being able to see many people.”
Congratulations to the rest of Liberty High School’s Class of 2020 National Letter of Intent signees:
Elias Alexander — Dakota State, Football (DII)
Kylan Crafts-Thimmig — Buena Vista University, Soccer (DIII)
Michael Cornelius — St. Olaf College, Football (DIII)
Cortney Cowles — CSU-Pueblo, Soccer (DII)
Rees Hagler — Rutgers, Gymnastics (DI)
Jammin Henry — Bethel University, Football (DIII)
Lydia Marshall — Friends University, Basketball (NAIA)
Carolyn Naftanel — Colorado Mesa, Soccer (DII)
Jaden Knight — Fort Lewis College, Cross Country/Track (DII)
Kimmy McKinney — Oklahoma Baptist, University Soccer (DII)
Katelyn McMoore — UCCS, Volleyball/Track (DII)
Samantha Peachy — Geneva College, Volleyball (DIII)
Mussa Pene — University of Nebraska-Kearney, Football (DII)
Agustin Rivas — Doane University, Basketball (NAIA)
Malachi Salus — Western State, Football (DII)