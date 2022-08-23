For a night, everyone was "21".
Liberty boys' soccer emerged from the multicolored brick of the D-20 Stadium locker room, a place Chaz Woodson called home, with every player wearing his number in white on their customary red and navy jerseys.
The Lancers topped Lakewood in a rematch of last year's 3-2 loss, but Woodson was the focus before, during and after their own, 3-2 win.
The wind blew at the backs of Liberty the entire first half, almost as if the coach, who passed away May 16, was still with them, his cheers and energy still pushing them as it did each game the last six years.
"His family, and his kids were his life," Woodson's wife, Hannah, said. "Part of his kids were these boys on the team. They were always so important to him."
Woodson was a Lancer himself, leading the team to a 2001 state title before later returning as a coach for the junior varsity, and later varsity squad.
A mainstay in the hallways of Liberty, the math teacher also stayed instantly recognizable, donning a vibrant bow tie each day. He was the bow tie of the Lancers as his team would say, the teacher everyone drew close to, including Hannah, who he met and later married while working on Scarborough Drive.
When players, coaches and family attended his funeral, each wore a bow tie in honor of the coach and teacher who sought to be a bright spot for Liberty the way his teachers and coaches were for him.
Former players and students often returned to show off their own families and accomplishments, many he had a major part in. They even helped to raise $60,000 for the family after a GoFundMe was set up with an original goal of $10,000.
"One of the biggest things I wanted for my players is to keep his passion in them," coach, and former assistant to Woodson, Aaron Douglass said. "It's humbling to see how much he instilled in them, and as a former player, I know where it came from.
"I want them to keep making him proud, we'll continue to talk about him every day."
Douglass kept every part of Woodson's coaching intact: the silver pre-game chain the team holds in the locker room while doing chants; his pillars of heart, soul and passion; even his two young boys, Ezekiel and Malachi, who played with a mini soccer ball in the stands throughout the game.
After the whole program wore "21" to honor the coach, his old jersey was framed and the number will be retired and hung outside the Liberty gym from now on — keeping the memory of Woodson, his smile and bow ties alive.
"He loved this system, he loved this school and he loved this team," captain and senior Caden Hickox said. "They say, sometimes with a good crowd, you have a 12th man — we had one on the field.
"And he always will be."
Game recap
Hickox scored a pair of goals after fellow senior Isaac Lee started the game with one of his own.
At halftime, the Lancers led 3-1 before holding onto a one-goal lead for most of the second half behind a goalkeeping tandem in junior Jacob Mitchell and senior Jack Davis.
Liberty will head to Cheyenne Mountain Thursday for the second, non-league game of its early-season slate.